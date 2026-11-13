A widespread Microsoft outage impacting services such as Outlook and Teams has wreaked havoc for hours, affecting users, businesses and even some government operations across Asia and the US, as the tech giant scrambles to resolve the problem.

Microsoft confirmed the disruption was hitting a broad range of Microsoft 365 products connected to its Exchange Online and email services. Users reported widespread downtime across platforms including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot.

While the full scale of the outage remained uncertain, Microsoft revealed in January that it had more than 450 million paid Microsoft 365 commercial subscriptions. At least 74 countries, including the US, Canada, Ireland, UK, Australia, Japan, India, and China, have been affected since the issue was first detected after midday US Eastern Time on Thursday.

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Microsoft reoring 'early stabilization' amid major outage

By Friday, the company suggested its recovery efforts were gaining traction, noting it was "seeing early stabilization and capacity improvements," with "incremental improvement in several workloads."

However, persistent issues were still being flagged by outage tracking websites, status updates from affected organizations and a flood of complaints across social media.

The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant disclosed it was exploring multiple approaches to pinpoint the root cause and restore its servers, employing "a measured approach to identify and repair affected infrastructure."

Microsoft rules out cyber attack while scrambling to fix outage

Microsoft also stressed there was no evidence to suggest the outage was the result of any malicious activity, pledging to handle the situation "with urgency and priority until full resolution."

A string of messages posted by the tech giant on X indicated that its technical team was grappling with bringing the situation completely under control.

Just hours after announcing it had successfully restored normal service operations, the company revealed it had expanded its list of affected services and was still working to resolve the problem.

An earlier message provided little optimism for those hoping for a swift fix. "We've monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they're not taking as expected," the company wrote.

In two more recent Friday updates, Microsoft reported "we're seeing early stabilization and capacity improvements as recovery actions continue.

"Recovery actions are ongoing across affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure and progressing in phases," the company said in a second post. "We're seeing incremental improvement in several workloads, but service health remains variable and capacity has not yet fully returned to baseline."

Microsoft outage impacting dozens of countries

The UK government confirmed it is "working closely" with Microsoft to evaluate any effects on public services, though "robust contingency plans" are in place to limit disruption.

Police departments across Britain reported they're currently unable to accept crime reports through online channels and are asking citizens to phone emergency services for any urgent matters. The National Pharmacy Association warned that prescription delays are likely as the disruption has hit email systems across the state-run National Health Service.

Meanwhile, hospitals have asked patients to keep their scheduled appointments. Workhorse Group Inc. , a US-based industrial technology firm, postponed its quarterly earnings conference call due to the outage.

In Australia, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke revealed Friday that Microsoft had drawn parallels between the current widespread disruption and the 2024 CrowdStrike incident, which was caused by a defective update to computers operating on Microsoft Windows. That previous outage led to grounded flights and chaos across hospitals, banks and retail outlets.

Burke explained he had discussions with Microsoft's senior executive in Australia and the government's national cybersecurity coordinator regarding the global disruption.

"They (Microsoft) don't believe they are dealing with a cyberattack. They believe that they are dealing in some ways (with something) similar to what we saw with respect to CrowdStrike where there is an update that has gone awry," Burke told reporters in Sydney.

Hong Kong entrepreneur Danny Lau, who operates an aluminum business, reported his firm couldn't get updates from its U.S. clients via Outlook. Should the problem persist, it might "impact the production timeline," he noted.

Several banks in Hong Kong, a major Asian financial center, also experienced partial operational disruptions. Air India confirmed that despite the widespread Microsoft outage, its flight schedules remained on track.

The carrier temporarily shifted its email infrastructure to maintain uninterrupted communication with customers, according to an official company statement.

Fellow Indian carrier IndiGo experienced similar email service disruptions that hampered its capacity to handle customer inquiries. In a post on X, the airline reassured passengers that alternative support channels continued functioning normally and emphasized that flight operations were running smoothly.

Singapore's Government Technology Agency acknowledged that government email systems had gone offline and confirmed it was collaborating with Microsoft to restore services.

The Philippines' Supreme Court said in a statement on X that the ongoing Microsoft 365 service outage has affected some of its operations, including email responses.

In Japan, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki indicated the outage had affected government IT systems and that officials were "keeping a close eye on the developments."

Japanese government agencies had implemented contingency measures, including securing backup communication methods such as telephone lines, authorities confirmed.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic disclosed connectivity issues with Microsoft 365 applications, highlighting the cascading consequences of such outages as artificial intelligence platforms become increasingly integrated with third-party software systems.