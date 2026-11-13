Kirk Cousins is back with the Vikings having played six seasons for the franchise from 2018 to 2023 By Getty Images

Kirk Cousins’ son had one final request before he departed Las Vegas and returned to Minnesota in the wake of his father’s trade.

On Tuesday, at the NFL trade deadline, Cousins was sent to Minnesota as the NFC North franchise floundered in its attempt to fix its quarterback problem. On Monday Night Football the preceding night, Carson Wentz recorded one of the worst performances in NFL history, completing just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions in a blowout home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With pressure mounting to deliver results, given the defense is the best in the league, Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings swooped in to acquire a new quarterback. He turned to a familiar face, bringing Cousins back just over two seasons after he departed for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. It comes as Jameis Winston left Al Michaels in stitches with hard-count antics before the New York Giants' collapse.

• Al Michaels choked up during TNF's emotional Dan Hicks tribute after ex-colleague's death

• Giants fans baffled as John Harbaugh plays 'not to lose' and 'real' JJ McCarthy returns in collapse

Cousins was signed to be the starter for the Raiders in 2026, allowing No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to stay out of the spotlight and ensure he’d be ready when called upon. This plan worked perfectly to start; the Raiders enjoyed an incredible 3-0 start to the season, with Cousins excelling.

The Raiders slipped in recent weeks, although a win over the New York Jets suggested the offense was back on track. At 4-5, Las Vegas’ season is certainly not over - but the front office decided that a third-round pick for Cousins was too good to turn down.

The move back to the Vikings delighted his family, with his wife, Julie, excited to return. However, their son Turner had just one request: he wanted to finish his Little League playoff game.

“1 hour until we leave for Minnesota. Turner wanted one last at-bat in his Little League playoff game. We love you, Las Vegas!” Julie wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday.

While the message about her departure from Las Vegas and Turner’s final Little League game was touching, her excitement was clear. Julie later shared a photo of her husband in a Vikings uniform with the caption: “Another adventure awaits…” which was paired with Diddy’s “Coming Home.”

Later, Cousins himself also shared his own message: “See you soon, MN! #SKOL.”

• Al Michaels' 82nd birthday can't shield him from NFL fans who want him off TNF

• Stephen A Smith uses Trump to take swipe at Cowboys during White House visit

Across nine games for Las Vegas, Cousins completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Now, he’s back in Minnesota.

The Vikings will be hoping he can replicate his production in Minnesota, where he forged an effective connection with Justin Jefferson. In 48 career games without Cousins, Jefferson scored 18 touchdowns and averaged 74.9 yards per game - but with Cousins, the superstar receiver tallied 97.9 yards per game with 28 touchdowns.

Cousins is reportedly set to start immediately, taking over the starting reins from Wentz as Kyler Murray remains out.

Cousins is expected to make his return to the lineup when the 6-2 Vikings face the 6-3 Green Bay Packers in a division showdown at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 15.

It comes after Dianna Russini was left embarrassed as her NFL media comeback descended into a nightmare.