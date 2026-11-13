Stephen A. Smith has been criticized for his interview with Donald Trump at the White House, after it was claimed he didn't challenge the president enough over a multitude of issues.

Smith has long been critical of Trump but confirmed he had dinner with the president at the White House alongside Bill Maher. Smith discussed his meeting with the president on his YouTube channel before stating that he had requested a one-on-one interview with the president.

Just weeks later, Smith released an interview after returning to the White House. He opened the interview by extending a thank-you from HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) for 'eliminating debt'. Trump then spent five minutes listing ways he has helped the Black community.

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Despite Smith being critical of Trump's persistence on the 2020 election being 'rigged', the ESPN journalist did not push him on the issue - even when the president brought it up - while many believed him to have missed an opportunity to grill him on such matters.

One posted, "I find it amazing that a man who has repeatedly insulted you and you still go crawling back for more. SAS Trump does not respect you. When are you going to learn?"

Another commented, "He made sure you didn’t say war! You are such a coward! Just admit that you are MAGA!"

While a third criticized Smith, writing, "Within the first FIVE MINUTES, Trump was already pushing the lie that he won the 2020 election, and you just sat there without challenging him. And that was only the beginning.

"Were you there to conduct an actual interview, or were you there to be his sycophant? Because journalism requires more than sitting silently while someone rewrites reality."

However, some praised Smith for the interview with Trump.

One of the top comments on YouTube read, "Simply put, this was actual journalism. Finally, someone that still knows how to push and be honest in an interview. Great one, SAS."

While another wrote, "One of the better Trump interviews I've seen."

A third posted, "Thank you Stephen A for loving our country and showing respect to President Trump."

Smith did confront Trump on what he has done for Black Americans, despite extending a thank you from HBCU's, before Trump then spent five minutes with multiple sheets of paper while listing off accomplishments for the Black community.

Trump said, "The Black community is the biggest beneficiary of what I’ve done. I did criminal justice reform. I saved the Historically Black Colleges and Universities. They were out of business. I have a list of things that I wrote here.

"The Trump administration awarded a record one-time investment of $438 million to HBCUs; they were ready to go bankrupt before I got this done. You know that."