Mauricio Pochettino has broken his silence after walking away from his role with the USMNT to join Premier League team Manchester United.

Pochettino has now been confirmed as Manchester United head coach after replacing Michael Carrick, and has signed a multi-year deal. This comes just three months after he penned an extension to remain with the United States team through 2030.

Pochettino writes, "The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honors of my career. We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the Federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country.

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"We want to thank Cindy Parlow Cone, JT Batson and Dan Helfrich for their partnership and incredible working relationships throughout our time here.

"There is tremendous talent in the U.S. player pool from the youth teams through to the senior team, and it’s one of the reasons we have so much belief for the future of U.S. Soccer.

"You will always have a special place in our hearts, and we will be supporting the teams whenever they step on the field.”

Pochettino will remain in charge of the United States team for their upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal matches against Haiti on November 14 and November 17, before making the trip across the Atlantic to begin his role at the Red Devils.

He takes over from Carrick, who is the second United head coach to be fired this calendar year after they removed Ruben Amorim from his position in January.

Pochettino will take control at the end of November, with his first game looking set to be a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

The Argentine will coach a fourth team in the Premier League, after succeeding with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, and a rollercoaster season with Chelsea before being fired.

Pochettino was seen as a huge acquisition for USMNT when he joined in 2024, spending two years with the national team before his departure.

Work has already begun to find a replacement for Pochettino with the current favorite being former Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola.

Former Belgium and Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has also been named as a potential option, as well as Nashville's B.J. Callaghan.