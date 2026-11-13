Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he will abandon his plans to lead the United States men's national team through the 2030 FIFA World Cup after agreeing to become Manchester United's next head coach.

Pochettino recently signed a new four-year extension after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, which appeared to signal his commitment to the USMNT. However, after United opted to part ways with Michael Carrick following a disastrous start to the season, Pochettino was approached by the English club.

The approach came while Pochettino welcomed USMNT players during the latest international break, with Concacaf Nations League games against Haiti scheduled. After reports of a verbal agreement and his impending exit, Pochettino issued a statement to confirm his exit.

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Pochettino said: "The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honors of my career. We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the Federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country.

"We want to thank Cindy Parlow Cone, JT Batson and Dan Helfrich for their partnership and incredible working relationships throughout our time here.

"There is tremendous talent in the U.S. player pool from the youth teams through to the senior team, and it’s one of the reasons we have so much belief for the future of U.S. Soccer. You will always have a special place in our hearts, and we will be supporting the teams whenever they step on the field."

Pochettino has dropped several hints during his time as USMNT head coach that he's been eager to return to club soccer. While he has frequently been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur, a team he managed for five years, United has also remained a lingering option, with the club lacking stability.

When Tottenham hired Roberto De Zerbi toward the end of last season, it ended speculation that Pochettino could leave the USMNT after the World Cup and return to London. Once Pochettino agreed to a new four-year deal, it seemed as though his future was decided.

United has been attempting to rediscover its former glory ever since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson left the club after the 2012-13 season, with billions spent on new players and repeated failures by established head coaches.

Carrick managed to lead United to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season, and was awarded the job on a full-time basis after securing Champions League qualification. However, after the worst start in United's decorated history, the club has relieved Carrick of his duties.

Pochettino has an impressive resume as a head coach, earning plaudits in Spain with Espanyol before earning a Premier League challenge with Southampton. Pochettino instantly attracted attention for his style of play and ability to compete with top clubs.

Tottenham then hired Pochettino, and during his five-year tenure, he inspired a Premier League title challenge and reached a Champions League final. Pochettino later coached Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before accepting his first international position with the USMNT.

The hiring of Pochettino was a huge deal for U.S. Soccer, as it marked one of the most high-profile additions in its history ahead of the 2026 World Cup, largely hosted in the United States. The USMNT crashed out in the Round of 16, with a 4-1 defeat to Belgium ending its run in the tournament.

The USMNT may have adapted to Pochettino's methods, but an exciting, youthful roster will await the next head coach. U.S. Soccer is reportedly targeting Pep Guardiola, who would be an exceptional replacement, but he has yet to comment on the interest and has been out of the spotlight since departing Manchester City at the end of last season.