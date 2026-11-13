Folarin Balogun says it's a "no-brainer" for him and his USA teammates to want Mauricio Pochettino to remain in charge as his switch to Manchester United draws nearer, highlighting the "clear sense of identity" the Argentine manager has instilled in the squad.

United dismissed Michael Carrick on Thursday following a stretch of 10 matches without victory across all competitions. Personal terms have been finalized with Pochettino regarding a contract to succeed Carrick, and a framework agreement is established with US Soccer.

Prior to Pochettino's arrival at Old Trafford, he will oversee two USA fixtures against Haiti, and Balogun discussed the influence Pochettino has had on the team ahead of the match.

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"If I had a vote, I would like to keep things the way they are," the forward stated during Thursday's post-match press conference.

"I think things have been working well. We have a clear sense of identity. We have a clear playing style.

"And I think whenever you have a top coach, you'd want him to stay. It's a no-brainer. So I think for us it's no different."

Balogun's teammate Sebastian Berhalter shared insights into working with Pochettino, pointing to the Argentine's capacity to support his growth as a player. "He's meant so much to me and he's helped me develop as a player and as a person," he said.

"And as a player, that's all you can ask for, to have that trust and have that belief in you. And for me, it's easy to go out there and just do my job. So yeah, he's meant a big deal to me for sure."

It is reported that former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be the target for US Soccer, once Pochettino's exit has been confirmed.

The Spaniard has reportedly been discussed internally in an attempt to lure him to international soccer for the first time in his career.

However, that may not be an easy task with Guardiola leaving City at the end of last season to take a much-needed break from management.