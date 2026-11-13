Convicted rapist Russell Brand has begun a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The disgraced comedian, 51, received 10-and-a-half years at Southwark Crown Court, with expectations that he'll serve two-thirds of the term. Brand had been a prominent figure in British public life for three decades, but his downfall began with the joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches in 2023. He now confronts the reality that the next seven years will be spent incarcerated.

It marks a dramatic departure from the world he knew as a comedian, television presenter and Hollywood movie star. Throughout his time in the spotlight, he mingled with high-profile figures - including royalty.

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Brand met the late Queen Elizabeth but also had an uncomfortable encounter with King Charles during his time as Prince of Wales. The pair came face-to-face at the Pride of Britain Awards at London's Grosvenor House Hotel in 2010.

The disgraced star discussed the meeting himself, and the King appeared less than pleased with the interaction, according to the Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle.

He reported Brand as saying, "I saw a moment in his eyes as we shook hands as if he realized, 'That's that mad comedian.' And he sort of tried to get away.

"I had him in a bit of a grip. I was holding on, thinking, 'This is my moment. I'm not letting him go just yet.' There was a moment where he was trying to recoil and I heard his wrist click a bit."

Brand will now find himself in vastly different surroundings after beginning his lengthy sentence at HMP Wandsworth, although it's unclear whether the father-of-three will be transferred to another facility that specializes in housing sex offenders.

Former inmates have warned Brand must follow two key rules to make it through his extended incarceration. Rich Jones, an ex-British Army veteran who spent seven years behind bars at facilities including HMP Oakwood and HMP Lowdham Grange for conspiracy to supply cocaine, shared insight into what Brand needs to do to stay out of trouble.

He said, "I give him a few months, he will settle into life and he will just be another person on the wing. Nobody special, but if he tries to be outspoken, or articulate in there, he may just get chinned."

He emphasized that Brand should stay busy, noting that finding work behind bars was essential. Rich said, "Prison is very good at identifying people's talents, regardless of their offense, so he will have some kind of creativity about him; I'm not sure what his talent really was, to be fair. But he will utilize that in some way."

Rich suggested that the harsh reality of prison life will become apparent when Brand finds himself earning just £10 ($13) for a 25-hour workweek behind bars. He added that Brand will likely spend the next seven years channeling his energy into pursuits such as drama, writing, and other creative outlets to keep out of trouble.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that multiple individuals reached out during Brand's trial and in the wake of his conviction and sentencing "to provide information or report a potential criminal allegation" against the sex offender. A Met spokesperson stated, "Detectives are assessing this information as part of their ongoing inquiries."

Brand is already under investigation over rape allegations brought forward by two additional women, and has been interviewed under caution in connection with those claims.