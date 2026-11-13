Mike Tirico has issued a glowing tribute to his late friend and NBC colleague Dan Hicks, after it was announced that the latter had tragically passed away earlier this week.

On Thursday, Hicks' wife, ESPN's Hannah Storm, announced that her husband of over three decades had suddenly passed away at the age of 64 due to an acute illness. "Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness," said Storm. "He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many."

She continued: "His loss is immeasurable. Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around.

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"When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered."

Hicks, who took over as NBC's lead golf announcer in 2000 from the legendary Dick Enberg, delivered coverage of the U.S. Open, Open Championship, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Players Championship for the network to critical acclaim.

Following his passing, Tirico, NBC's lead announcer, paid tribute to his late friend and colleague. Speaking on Golf Channel, the Sunday Night Football broadcaster hailed Hicks as the man for the big occasion, adding he always knew the right thing to say when it mattered most and that he always got the best out of his broadcasting partners.

"He had more big moments on his plate and nailed every big moment," Tirico said. "You can't think of a big moment that Dan didn't have the right call, the right energy, the right words."

He added: "It was never about him."

"Dan knew exactly what levers to pull. He knew when to let those guys have their moment and not make it about, 'Hey, let me get in here, partner, and share this with you.'

"He set them up brilliantly."

In total, Hicks spent over 34 years with NBC, working on 16 Olympic Games. He was also slated to call Saturday's matchup between Notre Dame and Boston College as NBC's lead play-by-play announcer for the Fighting Irish games.

In the wake of his death, NBC Sports' Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon all paid tribute to Hicks in a joint statement, calling him an "exceptional storyteller" and someone who "elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history."

"Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person," the trio said.

"In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.

"From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame football, numerous other high profile events and especially as the signature voice of our golf coverage for the last 26 years, Dan's blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm and humor informed and entertained fans for decades.

"But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence."