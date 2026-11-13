DUBAI — Not long before Rory McIlroy sank a putt to take the lead at the DP World Tour Championship, Patrick Reed was signing for a five-over-par 77.

Reed played the last six holes of his second round at the Earth Course in six over, vanquishing any hopes he had of winning the Race to Dubai and denying old rival McIlroy a record-equaling eighth season-long title.

The American entered the week third in the Race to Dubai rankings, trailing McIlroy and leader Eugenio Chacarra. Reed has enjoyed a fine season since quitting LIV Golf, winning twice, and he has long been assured of a PGA Tour card for next season.

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But the 2018 Masters champion's quest to become just the second American after Collin Morikawa to win the European circuit's season-long title is over. He sits second-to-last in the 50-man field at eight over par, 14 shots adrift of leader McIlroy.

Reed led the rankings for much of the year after his early-season victories at the Dubai Desert Classic and Qatar Masters, but his form has tailed off in recent weeks.

Having to withdraw midway through his second round at Wentworth in September due to shoulder and hand injuries did not help his cause, but he insisted ahead of the season finale that he was "100 percent" healthy.

Reed also said that he felt "really comfortable" at the Earth Course after T2 and T3 finishes in this tournament in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

But the 36-year-old has struggled from the outset this week. He made just one birdie in a three-over-par 75 on Thursday, and after making the turn at one under for his round on Friday, he shot a six-over-par 42 on the back to plummet toward the bottom of the leaderboard. Only Thriston Lawrence (+15) has scored worse through 36 holes.

McIlroy, meanwhile, was sitting pretty after nine holes of his second round, hitting the front at six under. He picked up a trio of birdies to reel in 18-hole leader Joost Luiten and pull one shot clear.

The Northern Irishman, a three-time winner at the Earth Course, is squarely on track to claim his eighth Race to Dubai title, which would match Colin Montgomerie's all-time record.

Chacarra finished his second round at xxxxx, and the fiery Spaniard must mount an almighty fightback over the weekend to deny McIlroy in this kind of form.

Reed is not alone in struggling at Jumeirah Golf Estates this week. Tommy Fleetwood and Ryan Fox had high hopes of contending for the win this week, but they have reached the halfway mark at three over and four over, respectively.