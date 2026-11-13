Russell Brand will experience "hell on earth" inside a prison which has been plagued by rat infestations and overcrowding issues, according to a former inmate.

Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday, November 9, after he was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The comedian is currently being held inside HMP Wandsworth in London, England.

Chris Atkins, who served eight months at the prison for tax fraud, has described the jail as "hell on earth." Atkins said, "The first month is hands-down the worst. The mental shock is absolutely colossal. It was colossal for me and it's going to be 10 times worse for him because of the nature of his offences and the height from which he's fallen."

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Speaking to the BBC, Atkins added, "He has to come to terms with it and the pure physical shock of suddenly being trapped in a dungeon for weeks on end with nobody to talk to most of the time is ghastly."

HMP Wandsworth's main role is to hold prisoners taken directly from court while they await trial, sentencing, or transfer to a long-term facility. It's not currently known where Brand will be transferred to.

The disgraced comedian has been put in a Care and Separation Unit (CSU), which is also known as "The Block" or "The Seg." At HMP Wandsworth, this unit is largely underground in what staff call the "bowels" of the prison.

Conditions inside HMP Wandsworth have been deemed to be "unsafe." The most recent annual report on the jail, which was released in October by the prison's Independent Monitoring Board, concluded that inmates are being held in "overcrowded, unsanitary and squalid conditions."

The report did note some improvements, such as reductions in violence and drug use, compared to previous years, but found the physical living conditions remain inadequate.

According to the 2025/26 report, a lot of the cells in HMP Wandsworth contained damaged furniture, flooring, windows and sinks. Many of the cells also contained smashed observation panels.

Many showers were found to be in poor condition, with some even needing to be taken out of use. The conditions were deemed "unsanitary" in the report and were blamed on the prison's Victorian architecture.

Rats, mice and pigeons have remained an ongoing issue inside HMP Wandsworth. Evidence has been found in the prison of rat droppings inside residential units, showers and staff offices.

Overcrowding has also been found to be a severe problem inside the prison, with the facility holding between 60% and 80% more prisoners that it was designed for. It's believed prisoners share "cramped" cells which were originally designed for just one person.