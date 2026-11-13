Katie Zacharia appeared to open up about her past on social media.

The 42-year-old was hired to replace Karoline Leavitt, 29, as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary on October 12 but was sacked just five days later after a disastrous 14-minute debut behind the podium and questions about her legal credentials.

Ever since her savage axing, Katie has been keeping her followers updated on how she maintains her size 00 figure by lifting weights at the gym and wearing cropped sports tops and leggings, while also hinting at how mentally strong she is. On November 12, Katie shared a video of herself sunbathing on a beach in Malibu, California.

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She only showed the tops of her legs and panned the camera around to show the beautiful white sand and crystal-clear ocean crashing onto the shore. Then a man was heard speaking over the top; he said, "There's something beautiful about people who've been through hell and still choose kindness.

"They know what cruelty feels like, yet they refuse to pass it on. They've been betrayed, but still trust. They've been broken, but still love. Not because they're naive, but because they made a choice.

"They decided the world's darkness wouldn't dim their light. That other people's pain wouldn't become their excuse to cause more. That takes strength most people don't have. Anyone can become bitter."

"Anyone can let their hurt turn them cold. But to stay soft after everything, that's rare," the narrator concluded. "Don’t let the world dim your light," Katie wrote in the caption, followed by a sparkle emoji.

She didn't provide much context for what she meant by her post, but she may have been hinting at the intense backlash she received in the days leading up to her firing, as well as the firing itself.

Many of Katie's followers showered her with comments. One user wrote, "Love you girl!!! The most loyal of them all!!!" with another adding, "Wow, that's incredible, Katie."

"You have a greater purpose. God bless you!" a third peron wrote, prompting someone else to chime in, "Katie. I'm glad to see that you are doing well!"

"I may not agree with your politics but you're personally sweet and beautiful inside out. In the end, we're all humans. None of are perfect at certain things that we're not designed to do," a fifth user wrote.

"But you're brave enough to stand in front of millions of Americans and that's something I would never do in my life. You deserve my full support and respect," they added.