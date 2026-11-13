Microsoft and many of its connected programs have been experiencing an outage since Thursday afternoon, as thousands of people have reported difficulties with the systems across the world.

Microsoft's workplace communication platform, Teams, along with its AI tool, Copilot, and broader Microsoft 365 offerings, have all reported issues. The tech giant has confirmed it is investigating the disruptions, which have so far lasted more than 13 hours, particularly those affecting its email and Teams products.

In an update on Friday, the Redmond, Washington-based company explained it was trying different ways to identify the cause of the problem and get its servers back online, using “a measured approach to identify and repair affected infrastructure.”

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It added that it had no indication that the outage was caused by malicious activity and would treat the incident “with urgency and priority until full resolution.”

Is Hotmail down?

At the moment, the official health status of Outlook, formerly Hotmail, is showing as "operational". However, there is still a global outage and customers are still experiencing problems.

According to the Associated Press, more than 130,000 users have reported an issue on outage tracker Downdetector concerning problems accessing Outlook earlier on Thursday. Since the peak, new reports have since fallen.

Posts by the company on X seem to show that engineers were struggling to get the problem under control. Just hours after saying it managed to successfully restore service health and functionality, Microsoft said it had updated its list of impacted services and was continuing to address the issue.

Progress made but still not back to normal

Microsoft released a statement at 4:23 AM EST saying, "Recovery efforts are ongoing across impacted infrastructure. We are seeing early signs of stabilization, but service capacity has not yet returned to normal levels and health remains variable as traffic is carefully reintroduced."

It added, "Our primary mitigation path continues to focus on service stability and controlled recovery. Engineering teams are cycling affected infrastructure through traffic drain, restart, remediation, and staged return-to-service while monitoring closely. We are also evaluating additional mitigation options to improve recovery speed and consistency. Network and traffic-management actions remain in progress, and we continue to prioritize backlog and queue health to preserve delayed mail during recovery."

The company said it will extend the “email timeout window” to 48 hours to help protect delayed messages while recover remains ongoing. "At this time, we are not aware of any malicious activity causing this incident. We will continue to treat this with urgency until full mitigation, and we will share a full Post-Incident Report with root cause and defense-in-depth actions after recovery is complete."

Outage not a cyber attack

Microsoft has since confirmed that the outage is not due to a cyber attack.

"We regret that today's outages caused disruptions for our customers, and we are working to address the issue," Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna said in an X post.

"We will continue to share more information as soon as we have it, and for now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity," he added.