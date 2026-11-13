JJ McCarthy has explained his reasoning behind the game-sealing interception he threw to end the New York Giants' hopes of a late win against the Washington Commanders.

McCarthy played well in the game after taking over from Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback last month, following his trade from the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 23-of-36 passing attempts for 293 yards and a touchdown, but ended the game throwing a pick.

The Commanders brought heavy pressure on back-to-back plays in the dying seconds of the game, with Rasul Douglas intercepting a pass to Malik Nabers to end the game and leaving fans inside MetLife Stadium disappointed.

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Explaining the throw, McCarthy said, "My thought process was to pop it up to my playmakers, have them go make a play. Could have bought more time with a little bit of depth, but I wanted to have my guys have a chance to make a play."

The Commanders sent seven defenders rushing the quarterback with only five blockers, and he faced pressure just after he threw.

Douglas made an impressive play to undercut Nabers' route, who looked like he was about to come down with the ball, with the interception ending the game.

Nabers struggled to be much of a factor in the game while having just 44 yards, as Isaiah Likely led the way with 127 yards on nine catches and a touchdown.

Despite the loss, McCarthy does appear to have boosted the Giants' offense above Jameis Winston, after the team lost Jaxson Dart to a season-ending injury.

Running back Cam Skattebo looked back to his best, with 78 yards and two touchdowns - coming just days after he would have come close to losing his job after the Giants reportedly sent an audacious trade offer to the Atlanta Falcons for Bijan Robinson.

The loss for the Giants was a big win, bringing both the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders right back into the picture for the division title.

The Giants have a 5-3-1 record, with the Cowboys at 4-5, just past the halfway mark of the regular season.

McCarthy has eight more games to prove himself with the Giants, while potentially putting himself in the shop window, with Dart sure to be the starter when he returns to full health.

In what is now looking like a weak NFL Draft quarterback class, McCarthy could find himself traded to a team to become a starter should he continue to impress.