Donald Trump has claimed that the 2028 Republican nominee will be 'whoever he chooses' after boasting about his own popularity.

The 80-year-old president was questioned about his potential endorsement for his successor as he called into the Salem News Channel on Thursday to speak with host Hugh Hewitt. "The nomination process will get underway next year, will you endorse a nominee among the candidates before or during the primaries?" Hewitt asked him.

But Trump, who has refused so far to throw his weight behind JD Vance for 2028 while also weighing up Marco Rubio as a potential candidate, merely reiterated his previous comments that it is still "too early" for him to offer an endorsement.

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"I don't know. You know it depends on what the feeling is, you know it's a feel, it's a touch. It's too early to say, I like a lot of people," he responded. Trump then went on a tangent about his own popularity within the GOP.

"You know I get along very well in the Republican Party. I don't know if you saw that poll from CNN that Abraham Lincoln was at eight, that Ronald Reagan was at 14 and that Trump is at 56%. Popularity, I was above Lincoln and Ronald Reagan by a lot," he rambled.

The president continued: "It was a CNN poll so I wouldn't imagine they did it, to maybe, maybe it should have been better, but I get along very well with Republicans and they like me and I like them. So, we'll see what happens."

Eventually, Trump got back on topic as he claimed that the Republican nominee for 2028 will be handpicked by him. "I read an article a week ago and they were saying, 'who's gonna be the Republican nominee' and the answer was, 'whoever Trump chooses,' and I feel that's true," he said.

Trump also handpicked many of the Republican candidates for the 2026 midterms, including backing candidates in South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas and Michigan who all lost.

In South Carolina, which Trump won by 18 percentage points ⁠in 2024, he backed Darline Graham, the sister of late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. But despite the state having not elected a Democratic senator since 1998, Democrat Annie Andrews won the seat in a stunning defeat of Graham.

In North Carolina, Trump had backed former national Republican campaign official Michael Whatley, who lost to former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. In Texas, Trump endorsed scandal-plagued Attorney General Ken Paxton, who lost to James Talarico as he became the first Democrat to win the seat since 1988.

Meanwhile, Mike Rogers, Trump's choice in Michigan, was defeated by Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, despite the president's attempts to paint El-Sayed, who will be the first Muslim to serve in the Senate, as a "jihadist lunatic."