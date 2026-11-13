One of Donald Trump's aides accidentally embarrassed him after posting two videos of him from Veterans Day on social media.

Margo Martin, 31, who has served as White House communications advisor since 2025, is often referred to as President Trump's "influencer" given her pivotal role in shaping the administration's digital footprint. Armed with her iPhone, she regularly posts behind-the-scenes content and captures key moments, from campaign rallies to Oval Office meetings.

On Wednesday, November 11, Martin attended the Veterans Day ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, accompanying the president, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Second Lady Usha Vance, along with other Trump administration officials.

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During the somber event, Martin recorded multiple videos, including footage of Trump's motorcade proceeding through the cemetery grounds and of veterans being recognized on the national day of tribute. Martin also posted a clip and an image of the president taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor veterans.

In the video, Trump could be seen saluting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier alongside JD Vance, while a brass band played the American national anthem.

The 80-year-old, dressed in a navy suit for the occasion, swayed on his feet and shifted slightly from side to side during the clip, though he maintained his salute throughout the anthem. After Martin shared the video and photograph, social media users wasted no time in taking aim at the president, calling him out for allegedly dodging the draft.

According to Selective Service records and reporting by The New York Times, Trump received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War in the late 1960s. Four of these were educational deferments while he was in college, and the fifth was a medical exemption granted in 1968 for bone spurs in his heels.

Responding to the alleged draft dodging, one X user wrote, "Bone spur Trump! What a global embarrassment." A second user echoed the sentiment, writing, "He is a draft-dodging coward."

"And he dodged the Draft five times," a third user pointed out, while a fourth fumed, "Bone Spurs Day ...POTUS. (that Veterans Day speech was horrible Margo)," accompanied by a clown emoji.

This follows news that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and members of his entourage were reprimanded by a U.S. Army sentinel after some individuals in his group were overheard laughing and speaking loudly near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.

The sentinel on duty from the 3rd Infantry Regiment halted his patrol upon hearing the disturbance and stepped toward the group, shouting, "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times."