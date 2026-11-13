Katy Perry has seemingly remained silent about her ex-husband Russell Brand's recent legal troubles, but she is reportedly considering revealing everything in a book and in a docuseries with a major streaming giant.

Convicted rapist Brand, 51, who was married to 42-year-old Perry for 14 months, was handed a sentence on Monday, November 10, of 10 years and six months behind bars for raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009.

Despite the chart-topping performer staying publicly silent about the sentencing, she has allegedly been engaged in "active discussions" about sharing her perspective on their marriage, which ended in divorce in 2011.

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A source revealed to the Daily Mail, "Katy has received multiple offers over the years to tell her story but would not consider anything until after the trial. She has a lot to say.

"At the moment she's considering a Netflix-type series and an autobiography. She and her team have been in active discussions. There is a lot about that marriage which people don't know. It was a very dark period in her life."

Sources have claimed her representatives have held conversations with streaming platforms including Netflix and Hulu. Given these developments, the Mirror US contacted PR expert Chad Teixeira for his perspective on the situation.

When asked how much money the pop star could make from a book or docuseries, Teixeira speculated, "I think a book deal could realistically command somewhere between $3 million and $5 million, possibly more if publishers started bidding against each other."

He added, "She's one of the most recognizable pop stars in the world, so publishers know there's already an audience there. The question is how revealing the book would be, because that will ultimately influence how much they're willing to pay."

The expert then pointed out, "For a Netflix-style documentary or limited series, I'd put the potential deal value at around $3 million to $7 million, depending on what was included.

"If Katy was willing to give exclusive interviews, share personal footage, or reveal things that haven't been discussed publicly before, that would make it far more attractive.

"Although it's worth remembering that a streaming deal of that size could include production costs, so it wouldn't all necessarily be money in her pocket.

"She could potentially make millions from telling her story, but Katy's hardly someone who needs the money. I'd be looking at whether the deal was worth the attention and scrutiny it would bring."

"She's spent years building her career and reputation, and I wouldn't want to see that overshadowed by a marriage that ended more than a decade ago," Teixeira concluded