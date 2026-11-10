Jimmy Fallon asks 'where have we been' as Donald Trump says 'I don't want to go to hell'

Jimmy Fallon has addressed Donald Trump's comments about his mortality after the president said during an interview that he doesn't want to go to hell.

The Republican president, 80, spoke to CBS correspondent Ross Douthat, 46, for his first sit-down interview since the Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. At some point during their conversation, the journalist asked the president what he thinks will happen to him when he dies.

After some back and forth, Trump replied, "You mean where I go? Well, I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven. I hope so. I don't want to go to hell."

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Fallon mentioned the interview in his monologue on the latest episode of The Tonight Show on Monday, November 9. "Trump was asked about the afterlife," the comedian said. "And he had a pretty interesting response. Watch this."

After playing a clip of Trump saying he doesn't want to go to hell, Fallon returned to the screen and remained silent for a few seconds, making several facial expressions that made the audience in the studio lough. He then commented, "America was like, 'Then where have we been living the past three years?'"

The clip was shared by The Tonight Show's official Instagram account with the caption, "This is the bad place." And many viewers seemed to agree with Fallon's remarks, as one commented, "He turned Earth into hell and still expects a promotion to heaven."

"Does hell have a basement," one asked, as a third wrote, "Poor soul, he literally has no idea lol." Someone else added, "This is the most serious I've seen Jimmy, poor America that must have been hard."

"Wherever he goes...I don't want to go," a critic added. "He made earth a nightmare and still wants a heaven upgrade," one more shared. "Someone better tell him..." a person posted.

At some point during the interview, Douthat told the president, "Let's say you pass away, you're entering the next life, and all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, anyone who you have expressed hate for over the years. Do you think you can do it?"

However, Trump went on to slam former FBI director Comey and former House Speaker Pelosi, saying, "I found them to be extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country. I love our country far more than I can love people and people like that." Douthat pushed back, saying, "Is the answer no, then?" Trump replied, "The answer is no."