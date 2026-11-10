Katy Perry seen performing hours before ex Russell Brand was handed 10-year jail sentence

Katy Perry appeared to be taking her mind off her ex-husband Russell Brand's shocking convictions as she partied the night away in Thailand.

The 42-year-old star flew into the tropical paradise of Phang Nga on a private jet to pocket around $4 million for the private concert on the evening of November 8.

Meanwhile, Brand was 6,000 miles away, awaiting sentencing in a cell at HMP Wandsworth in south London, where he later received a 10-year and six-month jail sentence for one count of rape and three sexual assaults. He now faces losing part of his estimated $20,140,000 fortune in compensation and civil claims.

• Inside Russell Brand and Katy Perry's wedding at a tiger reserve in India with famous guests

• Katy Perry's savage attack on ex-husband Russell Brand as she exposes her horror marriage

One attendee at the concert said the Roar singer was "a world away" from the court procedures involving Brand. The woman, who was an upmarket caterer at the event, said, "Katy was so friendly, happy and fun. It seemed like she was really enjoying her life and enjoying the concert.

"She didn't mention her ex at all. It looked like she was a world away from all of that." Footage from the event shows Katy talking with the audience before belting her hit songs Firework and Roar as the crowd sang along.

As per the pics shared of the performance, Katy seemed to be having a good time in a silver-tasseled minidress. Her black colored tresses were straightened and flowing around her shoulders.

The event was arranged by Israeli cybersecurity giant Wiz for its employees, who arrived in Thailand for a lavish five-day retreat at a luxury resort in the Khao Lak area following Google's $32 billion acquisition of the company in March.

It featured a surprise private concert by the California Gurls star, whose appearance was estimated to have cost between $3 million and $4 million.

As for Katy's relationship with Brand, 51, they married in October 2010 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in India, after meeting at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

But their marriage lasted just 14 months, with the now disgraced comedian filing for divorce in December 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in July 2012.

He was said to have ended the relationship via text in December 2011, just moments before Katy was set to take the stage at one of her shows on her world tour. The pop star said she has not spoken to him since, and has described him as "very controlling."

The British actor was jailed for 10 years and six months on Monday, November 9, after being convicted of raping and sexually assaulting four women between 2004 and 2009.

He was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. The guidelines state offenders jailed for four years or more for some serious violent or sexual offenses will be released at the two-thirds point.

In Brand's case, that would be seven years. Once released, he is likely to serve the rest of his sentence on license and will have to abide by specific rules, such as wearing a tag. His sentence will not be included in the early release scheme. In the UK, sex offenders, as well as murderers, are exempt from the scheme.

Judge Joel Bennathan said Brand was a sexual predator who believed "fame meant you could act how you liked, when you liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live."

"Whatever ⁠women wear, wherever they go, indeed, whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent," Bennathan added.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website to receive confidential support.