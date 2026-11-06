Judge halts construction on Trump’s arch shortly after federal panel approved it

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from beginning construction on the president's Triumphal Arch project, shortly after the National Capital Planning Commission voted to approve it.

The temporary blocking of construction marks a major blow to one of the president's most ambitious projects as he seeks to leave his mark on Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled in a brief order early Friday that the government cannot start any "construction-related activity" for 14 days, while further legal proceedings play out. She said she would explain her reasoning in a forthcoming opinion, CBS reports.

Prior to Chutkan's ruling, veterans and Washington residents had spent nine hours giving testimony—some supporting, others opposing the presidential monument—before the National Capital Planning Commission cast an 8-4 vote approving Donald Trump's Triumphal Arch for construction to begin.

The committee greenlit the contentious proposal despite ongoing legal challenges and the option to postpone the vote. The commission's backing could allow the Trump administration to commence construction on the 250-foot gilded archway.

Sources suggest more than 130 individuals registered to speak at the session. Mark Paoletta, the Trump-appointed NCPC chair, indicated he would push the measure through Thursday evening even if proceedings stretched beyond midnight.

• Pete Hegseth and Markwayne Mullin offer bizarre explanation for Trump's arch

• Trump's triumphal arch shadow would fall over Arlington Cemetery and DC landmarks

The White House has consistently emphasized its desire to launch the project before Democrats assumed control of the House and Senate in January. The president has expressed hopes of finishing the arch before his term concludes in two years.

Trump's ambitious schedule has faced obstacles from multiple legal challenges filed by veterans and preservation advocates. Critics have previously contended that the monument's size and positioning would interfere with the visual corridor formed by the sequence of national landmarks including the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington House, and the Robert E. Lee Memorial, reports the Irish Star.

Numerous challengers have maintained that the project violates federal law due to the absence of congressional authorization, citing the Commemorative Works Act, which mandates congressional approval for new monuments in Washington. On Wednesday, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, appointed by Obama, ruled that, regardless of any approvals granted, the administration must give her a 30-minute heads-up before any construction work begins.

'Generational defense opportunity'

Last month, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin put forward a striking justification for the president's plan to erect his 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery. According to newly submitted court filings, both Hegseth and Mullin argued that the presidential arch would represent a "generational defense opportunity," rather than serving as a purely decorative structure.

The two Cabinet members contended that the arch would function as a deterrent against drone attacks and provide a strategic vantage point for snipers. "The Arch is a generational national defense opportunity to mitigate these evolving threats," Hegseth stated.

"It will be utilized as a dual-purpose structure: a major national monument that also incorporates military utility to support Homeland defense," Hegseth further elaborated. Mullin noted that the Secret Service could leverage the monument to bolster security for senior government officials by enhancing surveillance capabilities.

Trump's arch, originally conceived to mark the nation's 250th anniversary, has faced significant pushback from multiple lawmakers and veterans' organizations due to its contentious location adjacent to the revered burial ground. Both cabinet members argued that the arch's towering height would provide tactical benefits, noting that it could house sensors and communications equipment.

Hegseth explained, "Its height and strategic location provide enhanced lines of sight from both sensors and personnel, which is critical to C-UAS and other security operations."

Current projections suggest construction would require three years. A 3D rendering of President Donald Trump's proposed arch reveals it would apparently throw a massive shadow over numerous grave sites at the neighboring Arlington National Cemetery, sparking considerable backlash.

Shadow concerns

Based on Washington Post modeling, the structure would start projecting its expansive shadow around 5:28 a. m. on May 12th. The analysis demonstrates the presidential arch's shadow would briefly cover the John F. Kennedy Memorial, darkening the eternal flame for 9 minutes before sweeping over the Military Women's Memorial for 22 minutes.

Throughout this time, the monument's shadow would also eclipse the burial locations of Supreme Court Justices Thurgood Marshall, William H. Rehnquist, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg around 6:12 a.m.; reports suggest the shadow would shroud both the World War I and World War II white marble markers, and the fallen service members laid to rest there for no less than 15 minutes. In total, the presidential monument's shadow would stretch across the cemetery, affecting 2,000 graves.

Analysis by The Post found that the triumphal arch would cast its shadow over the hallowed burial site on 284 days each year, with the eternal flame particularly affected on 18 days and the president's own memorial in shadow for 50 days.

Based on The Washington Post's modeling, the Military Women's Memorial would fall under shadow for 109 days. The shadow's path would also encompass the final resting places of veterans from the Vietnam War, the Korean War, World War II, World War I, the Spanish-American War, and the Civil War.

The Post's examination showed the monument would further darken the headstones of formerly enslaved individuals, bringing the overall number of impacted graves to 75,000. Although the shadow would generally recede before the cemetery's 8 a.m. opening time, the modeling showed it would linger on 26 occasions.