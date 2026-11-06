Al Michaels mocked by own producers after 'bedtime story' during TNF

Al Michaels turned a Thursday night blowout into story time, and Prime Video’s broadcast seemed to notice.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars pulling away from the Baltimore Ravens, Michaels told his broadcast partners he had “a good bedtime story” coming up and then spent more than four minutes on how Tom Coughlin became the Jaguars’ first head coach.

The tale began with the franchise being granted in November 1993 and starting play in 1995 alongside the Carolina Panthers. Coughlin was the head coach at Boston College when he got a message that mentioned something about a Jaguar, and he assumed a local car salesman was trying to reach him.

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According to Michaels, the caller was actually David Seldin, the CEO of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who wanted to interview Coughlin for the head coaching job.

Coughlin said he was not interested when he learned Seldin planned to talk to five candidates, and Seldin called back a couple of weeks later to say the list was down to two.

“Anyway, if somebody ever calls you from a Jaguar dealership, answer the call,” Michaels said.

His broadcast partner Kirk Herbstreit added to the story by praising Coughlin’s work off the field, noting that the Jay Fund, which Coughlin started to fight childhood cancer, has raised more than $42 million.

Michaels finished by running through Coughlin’s career, including AFC championship game losses with Jacksonville in 1996 and 1999 and two wins over Bill Belichick’s Patriots with the New York Giants, in 2007 and 2011, on the way to two Super Bowl titles.

“Anyway, there’s your bedtime story. Interrupted by an interception, but apart from that, I love that story,” Michaels said.

Prime Video then went to the break with “Ramblin’ Man” playing, which fans on social media pointed to as a jab at the length of the tale.

The moment came a few hours after Michaels’ earlier slip on the same broadcast, when he said Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2001, though Lawrence was drafted in 2021.

The game itself gave him plenty of time to talk. Jacksonville won 33-10, with Lawrence throwing for 242 yards and a touchdown and Parker Washington adding a 50-yard scoring catch with 58 seconds left in the first half. Bhayshul Tuten ran for a 1-yard touchdown on the opening drive, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. added a 2-yard score late in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens, starting undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano in place of injured quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, managed just 60 passing yards from him and two second-half interceptions. Baltimore lost its fourth straight game to fall to 4-5, while Jacksonville improved to 6-2 and leads the AFC South by 3 1/2 games.