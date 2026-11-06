Insiders say Hegseth is a 'headache' for the Trump administration amid impeachment fears

Pete Hegseth's role in the White House as Secretary of War is seemingly uncertain.

During the CNN broadcast of The Source on November 5, host Kaitlan Collins, 34, discussed how the midterm election results might affect the defense secretary. For the past months, President Donald Trump, 80, attempted to energize the Republican base with rallies across several states. However, on November 3, a blue wave swept the Republican Party aside as Democrats retained control of the House and the Senate, sparking rumors of impeachment trials.

Ahead of the broadcast, Hegseth took to X to slam Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, 55, who proposed to impeach him over the Iran war. Impeachment is the process by which the legislative body formally brings charges against a public official for misconduct, treason, or bribery.

• CNN's Kaitlan Collins says Donald Trump 'sounds exactly as he did' after 2018 defeat

• CNN's Kaitlan Collins says Donald Trump 'sounds exactly as he did' after 2018 defeat

Collins said, "Right now the defense secretary is facing impeachment from a Republican congressman, Thomas Massie.

"I've been talking to people in the President's orbit. Several of them are worried those impeachment articles, eight of them, might have enough votes to pass when they're introduced next week," she continued.

"That's what led a defiant Pete Hegseth to post this nearly six-minute video today in response to that effort. Pete Hegseth's future is just one of several headaches facing the administration.

"The secretary defends the Iran war and himself against the impending impeachment push on Capitol Hill," Collins finished.

Collins then shared the video he posted on social media, in which Hegseth ranted about how impeachment "won't work with me."

"This is not about me, but of course the other side, in case you've noticed, they're obsessed," Hegseth fumed and added, "A disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly, just like they tried against President Trump twice.

"Didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me. You can rest assured of that. To the troops. Don't blink. Ignore the noise," Hegseth continued. "Never hesitate. You see, all this is politics. You do real things. So stay the course."

Hegseth's video ended with, "We are more determined than ever, more resolute than ever to finish what we have started. We will stand. We will fight. And we will defend this republic from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Godspeed and keep going."

For the past eight months, Hegseth has largely been spearheading the war in Iran for the Trump administration in his capacity as defense secretary.

After the midterms, Vice President JD Vance blamed the war for the GOP defeat, explaining in a lengthy X post on November 4, "The reason we lost is the war."