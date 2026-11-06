Caitlin Clark admits 'silly' WNBA playoff format 'needs to change'

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has spent more time chasing playoff wins than celebrating them, despite having one of basketball's biggest fan bases. After two first-round exits, she wants the league to stop sending teams home so quickly.

The Indiana Fever star called the best-of-three opening round "a little bit silly" on Kylie Kelce's podcast and argued that the WNBA playoff series deserve more room to develop within the bracket.

Clark suggested a (5-5-7) or (5-7-7) format to extend the early rounds as the WNBA expands its regular-season calendar. The league currently uses a (3-5-7) format that sends any Round One team home after two losses.

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Clark believes the opening round needs to change and outlined how she thinks the game will grow after noticing the league's consistent growth since joining in 2024.

"People always ask me where I think it's going to go. I really think we're scratching the surface," she said. "Next year we're going from 44 games to 50 games."

"I think the next step after that right now, the playoffs are a three-game series and a five-game series and a seven-game series. So like that probably needs to change," she continued.

"A little bit silly in my opinion." Clark believes each WNBA Playoff series should feel like "a real battle" between the teams that earned their way to the postseason.

Clark's criticism follows Indiana's 2-1 defeat to the Las Vegas Aces this fall, in a series where one home win wasn't enough to keep the Fever alive.

The Fever guard has played five playoff games across two appearances, winning once. Connecticut swept Indiana in two games during her 2024 rookie campaign, and Las Vegas ended her latest run in three.

Clark scored 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished 15 assists as Indiana beat the Aces 99-89 in Game 2, but league MVP A'ja Wilson scored 36 in the deciding game to end the Fever's season.

She missed the 2025 postseason because of an injury, and Indiana advanced to the semifinals without her. Under the current 1-1-1 setup, the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 3, while the lower seed gets one home game.

Expanding the series could give teams more chances to respond to a bad shooting night, adjust defensively, or recover from an early loss.

The Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 in a deciding first-round game last season, while the Aces survived Seattle 74-73 in another Game 3.

Clark's proposal could have kept both tight series alive. Twelve of 20 opening-round series from 2022 through 2026 ended in sweeps.

The league has already shown the appeal of more Finals games. This year's Golden State Valkyries-Atlanta Dream championship reached a historic Game 7 and drew a record average of 3.3 million viewers.