Angel Reese reunites with Kim Mulkey as she tries to leave WNBA Finals heartache behind

Angel Reese returned to her old stomping grounds following the Atlanta Dream's heartbreaking failure to capture the WNBA title.

The Dream fell 68-63 to the Golden State Valkyries in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday, with Reese contributing 12 rebounds, eight points, and two blocks while shooting 3-of-7 from the field.

After the devastating loss, Reese revealed that she would be stepping back from the limelight this offseason by discontinuing her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, and refraining from posting on her Barbie Archives Instagram account. The standout forward made one last public appearance before disappearing into the shadows, however, stopping by her alma mater for Thursday’s game between LSU and Texas Southern.

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Prior to tipoff, Reese received a warm welcome from the raucous crowd at Pete Maravich Assembly Center as she walked out of the tunnel alongside LSU head coach Kim Mulkey.

At halftime of the contest, Reese was honored with a highlight reel showcasing her most memorable moments with the Tigers. Mulkey then presented the 24-year-old with a bouquet of flowers, a crown, and a satchel that read, “Bayou Barbie.”

Reese achieved immense success during her tenure in Baton Rouge, propelling the Tigers to their first national championship in 2023 and an Elite Eight berth the following year.

Reflecting on her time at LSU, Reese told ESPN: “I’m so happy to be back,” she said. “It’s been a while, but it’s always good to be back in the PMAC.”

Upon being reminded that she came agonizingly close to winning a WNBA championship, Reese added: “Almost, one game short. But everything happens for a reason. I’m really happy about this season, and being in Atlanta has just been a dream come true for me.”

As for what lies ahead for Reese, the Defensive Player of the Year declared that she would be dedicating the offseason to herself.

"I won't be doing my podcast this off season but you can expect some vlogs from time to time. so subscribe to my YOUTUBE," she wrote on X. "florida will be my home and i will be there resting, working out, continuing to work on my personal brand quietly, and supporting/ loving on my partner. things that i love to do that brings me so much PEACE."

Although Reese confessed she remained "still numb" following the Dream's 2026 season finale, the LSU product maintained her optimism and pride.

"Year 3. 24 hours later, the first picture STILL describes this year in 1,000 words," Reese captioned a photo of herself smiling on the bench. "I'm so grateful and blessed. God, THANK YOU for allowing me to play another season full of health, love, passion, joy, community, and so much more.

"When I pray before every game, I thank God for ALL the highs and lows because I truly mean it. I'm still numb from how it ended, but I realize not many get to experience this in just their 3rd year in the league.

"I'm BEYOND PROUD and have absolutely NOTHING to hang my head about. Every loss is a lesson and sometimes it's not NO, just NOT YET. Delayed, not denied. Trust me, I'm HUNGRY for more.

"Having a historic career year was special, but being surrounded by people who genuinely love and care about me meant even more."

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Turning her attention to her teammates and supporters, Reese continued: "To my team, I LOVE YOU. To the fans, THANK YOU!

"To my REAL friends and family, you've been my rock my entire life. We win together and we lose together. WE WILL BE BACK.

"Atlanta, you've meant the world to me in just 7 months. I pray I get to experience this kind of joy forever. Back to work! See y'all in 6 months."