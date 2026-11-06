Trump's right-hand man Marco Rubio 'on resignation watch' after midterms disaster

Secretary of State Marco Rubio may quit his Cabinet job to launch his bid for president, according to new reporting.

Rubio is reportedly gearing up to enter the political stage in a bid to become the GOP’s presidential nominee, insiders told The Independent.

If Rubio runs in 2028, he would likely go head-to-head with Vice President JD Vance, which could raise the question of who President Donald Trump may endorse if the two do run against each other. It had been speculated for months that Rubio and Vance may run together on the same ticket.

Prior to the ‘blue tsunami’ midterms, which saw Democrats sweep the House and the Senate, top government sources in the U.S. and UK told the news outlet that Rubio could quit as Secretary of State.

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The sources have an even stronger inkling that Rubio may submit his resignation after the midterms, as many analysts and political insiders believe the results were a referendum on the Trump presidency.

“The results from last night were a referendum onDonald Trump and Donald Trump only. He told everyone last year vote like I’m on the ballot, and the American people did,” former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) in an interview Wednesday.

Democrats flipped GOP strongholds in North Carolina and South Carolina and elected James Talarico as Texas’ first Democratic senator since 1988.

Rubio is reportedly one of five members of President Trump's current cabinet who are preparing to jump ship.

A Republican source reportedly told the news outlet, "Rubio will be gone after the midterms. "There will be about four or five them running for the hills. The country has completely turned against Trump. People cannot even say where Iran is on a map and do not get this war."

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Rubio's office quickly dispelled the reports. Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state, told NewsNation, "This is complete and total fake news based on the word of anonymous sources, befitting a tabloid."

"The Secretary has not discussed leaving his role, and he will continue to proudly serve in President Trump’s administration long after this fake news is revealed as yet another baseless hoax," he added.