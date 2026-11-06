Real-life Anchorman who inspired Ron Burgundy in comedy classic dies at 82

Harold Greene, the television news anchor whose mustache and feathered hair inspired Will Ferrell’s look as Ron Burgundy in Anchorman, has died at 82.

His daughter, Courtney Greene, announced his death Tuesday. "Our beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend has signed off for the last time," she wrote on social media.

Greene worked in Southern California television news for nearly four decades, broadcasting to ABC and CBS viewers. His resemblance to Ferrell’s fictional anchorman stemmed from his time at San Diego’s ABC 10News in the 1970s.

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The connection began with Jack White, a fellow anchor who advised the filmmakers on newsroom life before computers replaced typewriters. Among the materials he shared were scrapbooks containing photographs of Greene.

Those pictures caught the filmmakers’ attention. Greene’s thick mustache and feathered haircut became the basis for Burgundy’s appearance, a likeness that surprised even White when he saw Ferrell in costume.

"The first time I saw Will Ferrell in make-up [as Ron Burgundy,] I thought it was Harold Greene," White told ABC 10News in 2013.

"I looked up and said, 'What’s Harold doing here?'"

White stressed that Burgundy’s personality was drawn from several people. Greene’s contribution was his appearance, rather than the blustering behavior Ferrell brought to the role.

Hal Clement, a longtime ABC 10 News journalist and Greene’s former mentee, said comparisons with the comedy character could irritate the broadcaster.

"I know Harold was a little frustrated by that," Clement told ABC 10.

"When people say, ‘Oh, you worked with Ron Burgundy,’ I'd say, ‘No, Ron Burgundy is dumb. Harold Greene is smart. There is a huge difference between that.’"

Clement remembered a journalist who took the broadcast seriously and also enjoyed a laugh with the people around him.

"He was serious about the show, but he had a terrific sense of humor. Had a great laugh. I can hear that laugh today," Clement said.

"Good is not the right word. He was, he was next level," he told Channel 10.

According to ABC7, Greene started working as a producer and reporter in 1970. He went on to become a familiar presence on Southern California newscasts, with a career that included anchoring and reporting for both ABC and CBS stations. He also mentored Clement during their time as colleagues.

His years behind the anchor desk earned him the respect of colleagues such as Clement, who remembered his ability as a newsman when discussing the Hollywood connection.

Courtney Greene ended her announcement with a joke about how her father might approach his next assignment.

"We have a feeling he's already settling into the great newsroom in the sky, no doubt with a few suggestions on how things should be run."