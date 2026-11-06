Trump's nearly $1B presidential library on collision course with Democrats after midterms win

President Donald Trump's nearly $1 billion presidential library is reportedly on a collision course with Democrats after Democrats gained control of both the House and Senate on Tuesday.

As Trump enters his final two years of his presidency, it is more than likely that he will begin to focus on maintaining his legacy at his presidential library in downtown Miami. Former and current officials revealed that the president's 47-story presidential library is the newest destination for money donated by allies and companies.

"He undoubtedly recognizes that the library development season opens now, and he will go for it," one aide told CBS News on the condition of anonymity. A second aide also said that the president will use the time between now and the new congressional swearing-in to focus on "all things he can control, which means: Building."

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Trump's rush to begin construction of his massive library comes as Democrats have promised to investigate the library's finances. "The donors bankrolling his personal vanity project will have to answer to a new majority in Congress," Senator Elizabeth Warren said.

"Giant corporations and foreign governments should not be able to buy influence in Washington with donations to the president's library," she added. "And any wrongdoing will be held accountable."

Renderings of the library, which will reportedly be built on donated lands, show golden escalators, a full-sized Air Force One, and a giant statue of the sitting president raising a fist, just as he did shortly after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The president showed off the renderings in March.

During a press conference in the White House's Oval Office at the end of March, the president initially stated that he does not "believe in building libraries or museums" and that his library might end up being a hotel. Trump also claimed that he wouldn't start working on it until he was out of the White House.

"I wouldn't start it until I'm out of office. I don't believe in building libraries or museums," Trump told reporters. "It's really like the Barack Hussein Obama one in Chicago. It's not a good location, and it's a very unattractive building that's seriously late and seriously over budget."

Accroding to Trump, his library was going to be "a great one." He said, "It'll go up on time, on budget, best location in Miami." He added, "They say it's the best block in Miami, and the state worked with us."

It was reported that the Donald J. Trump Foundation Presidential Library Foundation, a nonprofit run by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, will fund the project and expects to raise an eye-watering $950 million by the end of 2027. This is in addition to $600 million in 2027 alone.

The funds greatly outpace the amounts raised by previous presidents during their terms in office. CBS reported that tens of thousands of dollars have been paid by media companies that have settled lawsuits with Trump.

Reports also show that the nonprofit is collecting donations through a payment processing company whose board includes Trump Jr. In addition to the statue and golden escalators, the library is expected to house the luxury Boeing 747 that was given to the president by the Qatari Royal Family and is now used as Air Force One.

It's important to note that both Eric Trump and the White House have said that the plans are not final. Some funds have also come from companies and individuals trying to stay in the president's good books, such as political advisers Chris LaCivita and James Blair.

A former advisor to the president said that the library is where the funding action is. "The library is one of the last few places he can squeeze people for money," the ex-advisor said.

"That's what a businessman does. He just creates opportunities," they added.

White House officials have refused to comment on the library. "The Trump Presidential Library will be one of the most magnificent buildings in the world and a living testament to the indelible impact President Trump has made on America and its people," Davis Ingle, a spokesman for the White House, said in a statement.