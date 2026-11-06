Jaguars star Parker Washington humiliates Ravens with touchdown behavior

Parker Washington had one last trick left for the Ravens defense before halftime, and he made sure Baltimore noticed it.

With 58 seconds left in the second quarter, the Jaguars receiver turned a 1-on-1 matchup into a 50-yard touchdown that made it 17-3 and all but ended the first half. Baltimore sent a Kyle Hamilton blitz at Trevor Lawrence, and the extra pressure left safety Malaki Starks alone in coverage against Jacksonville’s top receiver. Washington beat him, made the catch, and used his speed to pull away.

Then, near the goal line, he tiptoed and ran perpendicular to the end zone before finally crossing it, taunting the Ravens defenders chasing him before he scored.

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The play capped a first half in which the Jaguars controlled nearly every part of the game, even in the rain at M&T Bank Stadium. Jacksonville finished the half with 223 total yards to Baltimore’s 101.

Neither team turned the ball over, but the Ravens committed five penalties to the Jaguars’ two, including consecutive false starts that helped sink an 11-play drive.

Lawrence did most of the damage through the air. He completed 9 of 15 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, and the Jaguars used a mix of targets, as backup tight ends, Jakobi Meyers, Nate Boerkircher, and Washington all found room.

Boerkircher’s 52-yard catch on the opening drive came after Lawrence rolled to his right and beat cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was already under scrutiny in Baltimore for the team’s defensive struggles. Humphrey had little help, as top corner Nate Wiggins was out with an illness.

Bhayshul Tuten finished that opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, and Cam Little added a 36-yard field goal later in the first quarter, a drive that got a boost when Nnamdi Madubuike jumped offside on a fourth-and-4 that Jacksonville had set up with a pre-snap motion.

The Ravens, starting undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano in place of injured quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, struggled to move the ball.

Fagnano, who wore a heavy wrap on his right ankle, was 7 of 11 for 30 yards and did not attempt a pass beyond six yards. Baltimore leaned on Derrick Henry, who even took direct snaps and completed a wildcat pass to Zay Flowers that lost 3 yards.

The Ravens’ only points came from Jake Moody, who was filling in for the injured Tyler Loop, on a 53-yard field goal. Baltimore’s longest play for most of the half was a 9-yard run by Flowers.

Henry moved up the career rushing list during the half, passing Jerome Bettis and LaDainian Tomlinson to reach 13,689 yards and seventh place all-time. Curtis Martin, at 14,101, is next.

The Jaguars (5-2) lead the NFL with a plus-70 scoring margin in the first half of games this season, and they were up by two touchdowns at the break after Washington’s score.