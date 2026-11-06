Fox News host calls out Donald Trump for ballroom tour amid washout midterm losses

Political analyst Lisa Boothe pushed back against President Donald Trump after the midterm elections.

During the Fox News broadcast of Outnumbered on November 5, host Harris Faulkner, 61, spoke with Boothe, 41, about how the Republican Party suffered a devastating loss. For the past months, President Trump, 80, had been holding rallies to energize the Republican base to vote. However, on November 3, the Democrats retained control of the House and the Senate.

During Boothe's conversation with Faulker, the Outnumbered co-host seemingly placed the blame on President Trump for avoiding the "domestic issues" and mocked the construction of his White House ballroom.

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Faulkner initially said, "You know, Lisa, I want to concentrate on what this does inside our country. This was a huge day for the country."

Boothe replied, "It was but the hangover from the election. Clearly, it was the message that was sent on Tuesday night was that we want you to focus on domestic issues.

"And Americans did not feel they were heard on the economy and did not feel the White House was listening.

"Yes, this is important, but not necessarily the hitting notes the country wants to hear, and yesterday with the ballroom tour, I think it's important for the Trump Administration to get back to the nuts and bolts of the country," she closed.

Boothe was referring to President Trump appearing in public for the first time after his historic midterm,

On November 3, Trump gave the press a tour of the under-construction ballroom at the White House.

"The ceilings are over 50 feet high," Trump bragged and added, "It will be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world."

Trump went into great detail about the upcoming ballroom's features. He also rambled about how great the ballroom kitchen will look once construction is done.

"The kitchen is going to be top of the line. There has never been anything built like this, and it is for the country," he continued. "When I was in China, we went to the Great Hall of China, and it is incredible. This is actually larger."

Then the president appeared to concede that the war in Iran caused the blue wave, acknowledging Vice President JD Vance's assessment.

"I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit. At the same time, if I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again."

Trump then passed his microphone to Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, who then dismissed the results of the midterms and boasted, "Today, of course, is a day of celebration"