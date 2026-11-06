Troy Aikman 'embarrased' by scenes at alma mater UCLA despite unbeaten record

UCLA is 8-0, ranked and alone atop the Big Ten — and Troy Aikman is bothered that so few people are showing up to watch.

The Hall of Fame ex-NFL quarterback and UCLA’s most famous football alumnus voiced his frustration Thursday morning on 'The Musers' show on The Ticket in Dallas. He praised the Bruins and first-year coach Bob Chesney but said the crowds at the Rose Bowl have been a letdown.

UCLA beat Nevada 27-0 on Oct. 31 with an announced crowd of 24,611, in a stadium that holds more than 100,000. Aikman was not at the game, and he said he had heard attendance was only about 20,000 to 25,000, which made the building look empty on television.

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“Little embarrassing that we were 7-0 going into last week’s game and, they shoot it pretty low (on TV) so you can’t really tell when you’re watching the game, I’m told there was about 20-25,000 people at the game,” Aikman said.

“So when you have a stadium at the Rose Bowl that holds over 100,000, 25,000, it may as well be empty as opposed to some other stadiums that maybe hold 40,000.“

“We’ve got to get people going to games, we’ve got to get them excited about it. And then you say, ‘Well, how do you get them excited? If 7-0 doesn’t get them excited, what will?’ I don’t know the answer to that,” he added.

UCLA averaged around 37,000 fans at the Rose Bowl last season, a record low for the program during a 3-9 year, and it is on pace to fall below that mark this fall, averaging just over 33,000 per game despite its perfect record.

There were stretches in the mid-2000s and 2010s when the Bruins averaged more than 70,000.

Aikman said he is hoping to find a way to attend UCLA’s game against rival USC on Nov. 28. He also said he is worried that the empty seats could make it easier for another school to lure Chesney away.

“I’m hopeful he stays,” Aikman said of Chesney. “Hopeful that UCLA takes care of him.”

The Bruins have given fans plenty of reason to show up. UCLA stunned No. 13 Oregon 17-15 in Eugene on Oct. 10 behind a dominant defense, and Aikman celebrated by posting a photo of Chesney pumping his fist on his Instagram Story with the caption “5-0.” Starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava left that game with a leg injury, and Ty Dieffenbach has been under center since.

The Bruins’ defense has been among the best in the country, generating turnovers and momentum while the offense has been less consistent.

UCLA is 5-0 in conference play and would be in line for both the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playoff if the season ended today. Its next test comes Saturday at 5-3 Minnesota, a team that has not scored more than 16 points since beating Michigan 20-14 on Oct. 3.