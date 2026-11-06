Pete Hegseth says impeachment 'won't work with me' and increases National Guard in DC

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has officially broken his silence on the rumors that Democrats are going to impeach him once the new Congress is sworn in next year.

According to Hegseth, impeachment "won't work with me" after President Donald Trump floated the idea of replacing the former Fox and Friends star. Hegseth made the fiery statement in a nearly six-minute-long video posted to X.

"This is not about me, but of course the other side, in case you've noticed, they're obsessed," Hegseth wrote. A disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly, just like they tried against President Trump twice."

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"You see, their policies don't work, so their obsession with political theater disguised as power drives them to try to destroy their opponents," he continued. "It's all about the politics of personal destruction."

"Didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me. You can rest assured of that. To the troops. Don't blink. Ignore the noise," Hegseth added. "Never hesitate. You see, all this is politics. You do real things. So stay the course."

Hegseth's video ended with the Trump official stating, "We are more determined than ever, more resolute than ever to finish what we have started. We will stand. We will fight. And we will defend this republic from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Godspeed and keep going."

Reception to the video was not favorable to Hegseth. "Why did this have the cadence of an open mic poetry slam?" one person said.

"Never before has a Secretary of Defense been so political and obsessed with manufacturing culture wars," another person added. "You're a disgrace and will be held fully accountable for your crimes against humanity."

"After failing our service members and starting new forever wars, Pete's desperate to keep his job," wrote Democrat Colorado Representative James Crow. "Tick tock, Mr. Secretary. Better start packing up your make-up room at the Pentagon. Time's up."

Send in the cavalry

The video was posted by the secretary just as he greenlit additional members of the National Guard to begin using boats, Humvees, and light- and medium-tactical vehicles in the nation's capital, further blurring the line between military and law enforcement roles. It's still unclear why the Trump administration is making the move.

An October 29 memo stated that the president planned to use the guard to crack down on what he called a "crime emergency." The guard's presence in Washington is expected to last through the end of the year.

POLITICO reported that the Guard will use vehicles that usually carry troops to battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan while assisting local law enforcement. The memo alleged that the boats will conduct "perimeter security."

Hegseth stated that federal officers "must always be on board" Guard vessels "to help arrest a criminal suspect." Neither the White House nor the Pentagon provided any explanation other than that the deployment had occurred.

You're fired... possibly

It was reported on Wednesday that in the aftermath of the disastrous midterms, the president had begun asking his advisors whether he should perhaps oust Hegseth. It was reported that Trump asked several of his top advisers and aides whether Hegseth's policies throughout the vastly unpopular Iran war may have been to blame for the sweeping loss.

Some aides predict that some of the blame will fall on the defense secretary's head, as well as on those of Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command, and Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who have both played major roles in the conflict. Other sources said the president hasn't decided to replace Hegseth.

Vice President JD Vance blamed the war for the GOP defeat, writing in a lengthy X post on Wednesday morning, "The reason we lost is the war."

One person floated as a possible replacement for Hegseth was outgoing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was replaced on Tuesday by Republican Byron Donalds. DeSantis will finish the remainder of his term and hand over power to his Republican ally in January.