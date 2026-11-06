Dolly Parton’s manager drops lawsuit against country star's nephew amid 'misunderstanding'

Dolly Parton's estate has dropped the lawsuit against her nephew Bryan Seaver, who was also the former head of the late singer's security during her life.

On Thursday, November 5, She's Alive, LLC, which is a company Parton organized to handle her business interests after she died on August 25, filed a notice of dismissal without prejudice, which means that they could choose to file again. The surprise move from She's Alive came after weeks of back and forth between Seaver and the company, which is operated by Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell.

Before the I Will Always Love You singer passed away, Seaver served as his aunt's head of security for over 20 years until he was fired in September.

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“Mr. Seaver cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the incredible legacy she left behind,” Seaver’s attorney revealed to TMZ via a statement. “He has made a career out of protecting his aunt while she was alive and remains committed to Dolly and his entire family. Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly’s legacy remains entirely untouched.”

People reported that She's Alive accused Seaver of many extortionary threats using his military background as leverage, with his behavior sparking the resignation of multiple employees.

Additionally, Seaver allegedly threatened to "destroy" Parton's brand partnerships through a podcast. Seaver denied that he threatened anyone, claiming that the private messages with Nozell that included him using "profane" language were taken out of context in court documents.

He further claimed that their exchanges were “ultimately friendly,” sharing in an October court filing that She’s Alive’s temporary restraining order against him had interfered with his life and with his position as a beneficiary of Parton’s trust.

“I care about Ms. Parton, her music, her legacy, and her family. I do not want this dispute to harm her legacy,” Seaver wrote in a court filing from October 13.

Many court hearings in the case have been delayed and rescheduled; however, a motion hearing has been slated for November 13. Meanwhile, on October 26, Seaver took to his Facebook page to share a lenghty message his mother Cassie, who is the younger sister of Parton, wrote.

Cassie's message grieved her sibling all-the-while expressing support for her son, with her writing, “In recent weeks, I have been asked to make a public statement concerning my son, Bryan Seaver. While I have struggled with the thought of speaking publicly during such a painful and personal time, I feel it is important that I share what is in my heart—not to address disagreements or disputes, but simply to speak as a mother who dearly loves her son."