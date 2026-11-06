Jaguars-Ravens abruptly halted by drone as Al Michaels forced to address interruption

M&T Bank Stadium can contain any NFL quarterback's aerial attack, but apparently it cannot keep unwanted aircraft out. For the second Thursday in a row, a drone forced the league to stop play.

An unidentified drone temporarily stopped Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcast between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens just after Jacksonville scored to open the game with a 7-0 lead.

Bhayshul Tuten powered in from a yard out for the Jaguars, and Cam Little added the extra point as focus abruptly shifted away from the NFL field. Cameras showed Trevor Lawrence on the sideline as the team addressed the aerial intrusion with 11:20 left in the opening quarter. It came after Al Michaels claimed that Trevor Lawrence was drafted at the age of 1 in an embarrassing TNF blunder.

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Viewers never saw the rogue flying device after Al Michaels informed NFL fans that the game would pause for an administrative stoppage.

As the cameras cut to sweeping aerial shots of M&T Bank Stadium, the Prime Video booth kept the broadcast rolling with a lively exchange between Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit about drones.

The College GameDay regular asked Michaels whether drones were hovering around when he and John Madden used to call games. Michaels replied, "We had gliders. We knew the Wright brothers personally."

While Orville and Wilbur Wright took the first airplane flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, more than 40 years before the 81-year-old was born, the joke still earned a laugh from his broadcast partner as the interruption ended.

The sequence then shifted back to the field, where the Ravens handed Derrick Henry a direct snap for their first play. Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's QB2, Tyler Huntley, remain out on injury reserve.

A nearly identical problem interrupted the Green Bay Packers' game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field only seven days prior. Both incidents sent players from both teams to the sideline until the field was cleared to resume play.

Referee Scott Novak paused the game with 7:43 left in the third quarter as the Packers approached the red zone against the Carolina Panthers. The Prime Video crew alerted viewers that the drone was not part of its broadcast equipment.

Play was halted for several minutes before officials allowed the players back on the field. Green Bay police said they identified the drone operator and would not provide additional details as the investigation continues.

Federal Aviation Administration regulations generally prohibit drone flights within three nautical miles of qualifying NFL stadiums, up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

FAA rules apply to the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, NCAA football, and nearly every major motorsports league.