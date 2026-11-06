Al Michaels makes embarrassing Trevor Lawrence blunder on Thursday Night Football

Al Michaels is one of the most respected voices in sports broadcasting, but a slip early in Thursday night’s Jacksonville Jaguars-Baltimore Ravens game has fans asking whether it is time for him to step away.

Michaels was on the call for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium, where Jacksonville opened Week 9 against a Baltimore team starting an undrafted rookie quarterback. Moments after kickoff, with Trevor Lawrence and the league’s top-rated passer on the field for the Jaguars, Michaels went back in time a little too far.

“Back in 2001, Trevor Lawrence was your No. 1 overall draft pick,” Michaels said. Moments later, the game was halted by a flying drone with a TNF matchup targeted for the second straight week.

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Lawrence was born in October 1999, so he was about a year old in 2001. The Jaguars selected him first overall in the 2021 NFL draft out of Clemson, where he won a national championship as a freshman.

Michaels, who turns 82 next week, has been calling NFL games for decades, but fans have been calling for him to retire throughout the first eight weeks of Thursday Night Football.

The mistake came as Lawrence was making a case for the present. The Jaguars (5-2) entered with a three-game lead in the AFC South, and Lawrence led the league with a 112.6 passer rating.

He has thrown for 1,690 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

He wasted no time against a Baltimore defense that had given up 71 points in losses to Cincinnati and Buffalo.

On the opening drive, Lawrence scrambled to his right and found tight end Nate Boerkircher behind cornerback Marlon Humphrey for a 52-yard gain, and a 16-yard completion to Jakobi Meyers moved Jacksonville to the 1-yard line.

The Jaguars were stopped on first and second down from there, then scored on third-and-goal to cap a seven-play, 77-yard drive. After a brief delay because of a drone in the stadium, the extra point made it 7-0.

The Ravens (4-4) were in a very different spot. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve with a thumb injury, and backup Tyler Huntley reportedly suffered a season-ending toe injury in relief last week.

That left 25-year-old rookie Joe Fagnano, Baltimore’s third-string quarterback, to make his first career start in rainy conditions with the Ravens on a three-game losing streak.

Baltimore is also finalizing a trade for Arizona quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but the deal could not be completed before the game.

Elsewhere, Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice's bankruptcy filing showed he used his Super Bowl ring as collateral for a lawyer.