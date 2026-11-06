Halle Berry seen with fiancé as ex-husband seeks $240k in bitter custody battle

Halle Berry appeared in good spirits during an outing with her fiancé, Van Hunt, in West Hollywood as her custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez continues.

The Hollywood actress, 60, was spotted enjoying the sunshine as she made her way to lunch at The Bird Streets Club alongside Hunt. Keeping things casual for the LA outing, Berry wore relaxed jeans, sunglasses and a wide-brimmed sun hat.

Her appearance comes as Martinez is seeking $240,000 from the Oscar winner to cover his legal expenses in their ongoing dispute over their 13-year-old son, Maceo. According to court documents, the French actor wants a judge to order Berry to pay $176,522.58 in outstanding legal fees, along with an additional $63,477.42 for future expenses. The combined request totals $240,000.

• Halle Berry makes major move amid contentious custody battle with ex Oliver Martinez

• Halle Berry arrives in court for custody hearing amid bitter custody battle with ex Olivier Martinez

Martinez argues that his financial circumstances have made it difficult for him to continue funding the legal battle against his former wife. He reportedly told the court that he receives an average of just $776.34 per month in residual income, while his estimated monthly expenses amount to $17,555.99.

He also disclosed having $43,206.22 across multiple accounts as part of his financial information. Whether Berry will ultimately be ordered to contribute to his legal fees remains for the court to decide.

This comes after weeks of proceedings involving allegations of abuse and the former couple’s son. Martinez previously accused Berry of choking Maceo during a confrontation on September 26 over a virtual reality headset.

The actor claimed the alleged incident was part of a pattern of abuse and subsequently sought a domestic violence restraining order against Berry. His court filing reportedly included a declaration detailing previous allegations, as well as screenshots of text exchanges between the former couple following the September incident.

In one message reportedly sent on September 27, Berry appeared to express remorse over what had happened, writing, "I feel terrible about what happened last night."

However, Berry has firmly denied physically abusing her son and has pushed back against Martinez’s claims through her legal team. Her attorney, Marina Beck, previously described the allegations as ‘entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.’

Beck also issued a further statement criticizing Martinez’s actions and defending her client. "In a way, today’s filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behaviour. Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs."

The former couple’s custody arrangements have also been a major point of contention. A temporary arrangement has reportedly left Martinez with primary physical custody of Maceo while the legal proceedings continue.

Berry and Martinez married in 2013 before separating in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, but the two have continued to navigate disagreements involving their son.

Berry has since moved forward with Hunt, whom she has been dating since 2020. The couple announced their engagement in February 2025, with the actress previously describing their relationship as an important part of her life.