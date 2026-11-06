Bankruptcy filing shows Rashee Rice used Super Bowl ring as collateral for lawyer

Rashee Rice put his Super Bowl ring up as collateral for a loan from his own attorney, according to the Kansas City Chiefs receiver’s bankruptcy filing obtained by Mirror U.S. Sports.

Rice filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, listing about $3.45 million in liabilities against $677,054 in personal property. Page 31 of the filing lists Thomas McMurray, P.C., of Denton, Texas, as a secured creditor.

McMurray, who has represented Rice in civil cases stemming from his legal troubles, is owed $185,226.45, and the property securing the claim is described as a “Super Bowl LVIII Ring.”

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Rice valued the ring at $160,000, which leaves $25,226.45 of the claim unsecured. The form says the debt arises from an agreement Rice made, the same category as a mortgage or secured car loan.

The bulk of Rice’s debt comes from lawsuits. The filing ties more than $2.1 million to plaintiffs in civil cases that have either been settled or are waiting for trial.

Most of it traces back to the multi-vehicle crash in Dallas in 2024, which led Rice to plead guilty in July 2025 to two third-degree felonies. He was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days in jail and was suspended for the first six games of the 2025 season.

The largest creditor is crash victim Kathryn Kuykendall, who is owed $979,837 under a 2025 settlement. Rice has been paying her through garnishment of his Chiefs paychecks, which totaled $206,673.81 between 2025 and 2026.

Two other crash victims are listed for $150,000 each, and a fourth, Kamlesh Desai, is listed for $350,000, a claim Rice marked as disputed. Rice also marked as disputed a $200,000 claim from former girlfriend Dacoda Jones, who accused him of abuse in February and filed a civil suit against him, which is still pending. Rice denied the allegations through his attorney, Sean Lindsey.

Rice also owes $207,104.40 to First National Bank of Middle Tennessee for what the form calls a “business debt-personal guarantee” and $140,150 to First National Bank in Killeen, Texas, for an unsecured loan.

On the asset side, the largest item is $421,825 in expected deferred compensation. Rice also listed a 2023 Mercedes-Benz valued at $53,800, $5,000 in NFL jerseys and hats, $7,500 in clothing, and roughly $13,600 across three checking accounts.

He reported monthly income of $32,640.31, rents his residence, and owns no property. Of his assets, $39,241 are listed as nonexempt, meaning they could be used to pay creditors under Chapter 7.

Mirror U.S. Sports has reached out to Rice’s bankruptcy attorney, David Shuster, and the Chiefs for comment.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his four-year, $6.45 million rookie contract and returned Sunday after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury.

He caught seven passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in his return and took part in the Chiefs’ first two practices this week.