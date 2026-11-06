Josh Jacobs expecting Packers return despite fresh abuse allegations

Josh Jacobs missed six games while the NFL examined his conduct case and believes he has served the necessary punishment, even as the league continues investigating newly surfaced allegations against the Green Bay Packers running back.

Jacobs expects to keep suiting up for the Packers, even as police records now detail different accusations from three women who say he crossed the line physically or verbally in the past. He rejects those claims, and the NFL has not handed down another suspension so far.

The Packers running back remained on the NFL's exemption list, so Green Bay did not have to count Jacobs against the team’s active 53-man roster limit.

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"With all the evidence that we have and that they have at this point, it's not one of those things where I'm sitting back on my hands like, 'OK, am I going to play this week?'" Jacobs said.

"I'm not worried about feeling like I'm going to miss any more time than I already have." Jacobs returned from the commissioner’s exempt list and has played in the team's last two games despite being booed.

The NFL says the missed games could count toward a future suspension, but the investigation is still open. New details emerged when the case file was released last Friday.

Summaries of phone interviews with three women describing alleged run-ins with Jacobs in 2021 and 2022, separate from the spring arrest. Police took Jacobs into custody on May 26, three days after the reported incident.

He entered a no-contest plea on September 10 to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property while accepting the court’s decision. His lawyers continue to challenge the new accusations.

Jacobs' legal team called the accounts "old, hearsay, and easily disproven," accused critics of "character assassination," and said they had evidence contradicting the women.

The attorneys also claim a prior allegation against one woman resulted in no disciplinary action. Jacobs' representative also raised claims of unfair character assassination against the Packers running back throughout the process.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the team plans to let the NFL investigation play out while still expecting Jacobs to remain an active member of the team. Jacobs has since apologized for the "three-second choice" that "changed his life" forever.

Green Bay's run game ranked last in the NFL, with 485 rushing yards through eight games and just 60.6 per contest. Jacobs has managed just 75 rushing yards on 32 carries since returning, plus 11 catches for 68 yards and two scores through the air.