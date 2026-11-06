Russell Brand's wife 'tearful' and 'breathing heavily' as he's found guilty

Russell Brand's Scottish wife, Laura Gallacher, appeared visibly distressed and in shock as she listened to the verdicts.

The comedian, 51, was found guilty after a three-week trial, where he faced seven total charges, including rape and sexual assault, levied by six accusers from 1999 to 2009. He denied all of the charges.

His wife was observed breathing heavily while a woman held her hand at Southwark Crown Court.

She lowered her head as the first guilty verdict was announced. She seemed to grip her chair, her body turned toward the judge throughout the remainder of the proceedings.

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Ms Gallacher, the daughter of golfing legend Bernard Gallacher, was spotted placing her hand over her mouth in disbelief after the judge informed Brand he was "minded" to remand him in custody, reports the Daily Record.

The judge cleared the court for a recess at the conclusion of the verdict hearing.

Ms Gallacher seemed to require assistance as she exited the courtroom, with her husband's security guard, Joe McCann, apparently helping to stabilize her.

She moved swiftly out of the building before climbing into a waiting black Mercedes vehicle.

Prior to the jury being summoned to deliver their verdicts on Thursday afternoon, Brand looked at his wife and said "Laura, I love you." The couple shares three children.

Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, requested Brand be granted bail before his sentencing on Monday as an "act of humanity".

The barrister explained one of Brand's children had celebrated their birthday on Wednesday and they remain unaware of his convictions. He requested bail for Brand to "put his affairs in order and in particular to say goodbye to his three young children".

The barrister maintained Brand "has not been a flight risk" and would hand over his passport and check in with police to obtain bail.

Among the claims made against the comedian and actor were claims he had been “rampant” in his desire to have contact “whenever he wished and whenever he pleased,” with Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC also saying he had treated women as a “disposable commodity.”

According to the Telegraph, she invited the jury to find him guilty of all counts with her description of his attitude towards women.

“We suggest it’s a reflection of his whole approach to the female species at that time,” she said.

“Women as a whole were disposable; they didn’t matter to him, he didn’t even have to know their names. They were just a means to an end,” she continued.

As she further detailed one of the cases against him, she also added, “The truth was [he] didn’t want to stop. All he cared about in that moment was getting his birthright orgasm.”

Initial allegations against Brand were first reported in a 2023 joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and current affairs show Dispatches.

Brand testified he had never had non-sensual sex, and has long denied all of the allegations he has faced.