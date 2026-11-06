Donald Trump's longstanding history with Trevor Noah resurfaces after midterms

Donald Trump’s criticism of Trevor Noah is making rounds once again after the 2026 midterm elections, with viewers revisiting the president’s comments about the comedian’s Grammy Awards hosting performance earlier this year.

The clip, which originally aired on Fox News following a February 2026 Oval Office press conference, shows Trump aiming Noah after he made a joke about the president and Jeffrey Epstein during the Grammy Awards. Trump was particularly unhappy with Noah’s hosting performance, describing the comedian as a “lightweight” before threatening legal action.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, “He’s a lightweight, this guy. He’s terrible, I think he’s terrible. I thought he did a terrible job at the Grammys. I thought the whole Grammys was terrible. I watched part of it; it’s not watchable. But he was a lousy host.” This comes as Republicans were defeated in the recent elections.

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Noah hosted the 2026 Grammy Awards, where he made a joke referencing Trump’s previous interest in acquiring Greenland and his past association with Epstein.

Introducing the Song of the Year award, the comedian said, “Song of the Year - that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone; he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Trump immediately began threatening to take Noah to court over the suggestion that he had spent time on Epstein’s private island alongside former President Bill Clinton.

Taking to Truth Social at the time, Trump wrote, “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media. Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. Get ready, Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

Trump also said he would be “sending my lawyers to sue” the comedian following the ceremony.

Trump has acknowledged knowing Epstein for years but has said the two fell out around 2004. There is no evidence that Trump visited Epstein’s private island, and he has not been accused of wrongdoing by Epstein’s victims.

The US Justice Department maintains that the allegations against Trump are false. Clinton has similarly denied visiting Epstein’s island.

In 2020, a spokesperson for the former president said he had “never been” to Little St. James. Clinton has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Noah, who was born in South Africa, is best known for hosting Comedy Central’s The Daily Show for seven years before stepping away from the program in 2022. He has hosted the Grammy Awards on multiple occasions.