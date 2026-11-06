Russell Brand believed he had a 'birthright to orgasm' as he's charged with rape

Russell Brand was found guilty on one count and three counts of sexual assault in a London courtroom on Nov. 5, after jurors were told he ignored women’s consent because “all he cared about was his birthright orgasm.”

The comedian, 51, was found guilty after a three-week trial, where he faced seven total charges, including rape and sexual assault, levied by six accusers from 1999 to 2009. He denied all of the charges.

Now, as his lawyers fear additional charges in the United States before he is sentenced, more details about what the jury was told during the proceedings have come to light.

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Among the claims made against the comedian and actor were claims he had been “rampant” in his desire to have contact “whenever he wished and whenever he pleased,” with Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC also saying he had treated women as a “disposable commodity.”

According to the Telegraph, she invited the jury to find him guilty of all counts with her description of his attitude towards women.

“We suggest it’s a reflection of his whole approach to the female species at that time,” she said.

“Women as a whole were disposable; they didn’t matter to him, he didn’t even have to know their names. They were just a means to an end,” she continued.

As she further detailed one of the cases against him, she also added, “The truth was [he] didn’t want to stop. All he cared about in that moment was getting his birthright orgasm.”

Initial allegations against Brand were first reported in a 2023 joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and current affairs show Dispatches.

Brand testified he had never had non-sensual sex, and has long denied all of the allegations he has faced.

“I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord,” he said in a video posted to X in 2025. “I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. But what I never was was a rapist.”

The jury found Brand guilty of grabbing a woman’s breasts during a party at a bar in London’s SoHo neighborhood in the summer of 2004, sexually assaulting a woman at London radio station Choice FM in 2004 or 2005, and raping a woman at his home in Hampstead in 2009, according to CBS News.

They also reported Brand had said after pleading not guilty to the charges that he felt “consent is absolutely non-negotiable.”

He also said the case had a devastating impact on his life and family. He has been married to his wife, Laura, since 2017, five years after his divorce from Katy Perry. They share three children, daughters Mabel and Peggy, as well as a third child who was born in 2023.

He is expected to be sentenced on November 9.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visitits website to receive confidential support.