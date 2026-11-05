Donald Trump Jr predicts 'two years of endless hearings' as impeachment fears loom

The president's son made a bold prediction about what the Democratic Party will do after winning the midterm elections.

On November 5, Donald Trump Jr., 48, uploaded the latest installment to his podcast, entitled Triggered. President Donald Trump's son discussed the results of the midterm elections, which were a devastating loss to the Republican Party. On November 3, the Democrats defeated the Republicans while retaining control of the House and the Senate, sparking rumors of impeachment hearings.

This means President Trump could face a potential constitutional process in which the legislative body initiates formal charges of misconduct against him.

• Trump aide says officials may claim asylum in Israel to avoid Democrat investigations

• Natalie Harp rushes back to Donald Trump's side as Republicans suffer midterm defeat

During the podcast, Don Jr. said, "Are Democrats capable of actually governing or working on affordability?

"Will it be Trump Derangement Syndrome, hoaxes and phishing expeditions?

He predicted, "I imagine it's going to be the latter. America gets its two years of endless theater and hearings.

"It's going to backfire in '28. And that's going to be our opportunity. That's the pendulum," he concluded.

The Democratic Party, now holding both chambers, could launch investigations into Trump and his family.

However, while speaking at a press conference from the Oval Office at the White House on November 4, Trump warned that an investigation could "destroy" them because the United States is “more successful now than at any time in its history."

Trial lawyer Michael T. van der Veen, who represented the president during his second impeachment trial in 2021, spoke to the Mirror US about the possibility of another trial.

Veen said, "Well, I guess that depends on how it goes. I don't know. You know the cries for voter fraud and all that, you know, it's a war cry for sure, but I haven't seen a lot of evidence of anything.

"For the losers who cry and complain, since they started throwing stones as a contest back in caveman times, it's human nature that you'd be p----- off when you lose."

The lawyer continued, "Well, I guess that depends on how it goes. I don't know. You know the cries for voter fraud and all that, you know, it's a war cry for sure, but I haven't seen a lot of evidence of anything.

"For the losers who cry and complain, since they started throwing stones as a contest back in caveman times, it's human nature that you'd be p---- off when you lose," Veen closed.

On August 26, Trump told the crowd of supporters at a campaign rally in South Carolina that they would "lose everything" if Democrats secured victory in the midterms, stating that he would most likely face impeachment.

Trump predicted, "I’m going to be impeached. They’re going to impeach me. They have no idea why."