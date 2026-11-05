Democrats' midterm 'Blue Tsunami' could return civility in sports media

Could the results of the midterm election usher in a new age of sports media? That is what I hope.

On Tuesday, the United States experienced a monumental shift, with several historically Republican states flipping to Democratic control, known as the "Blue Tsunami." Notably, a number of candidates in their respective elections were backed by Donald Trump, hoping to bolster their standing among voters as the president sought to avoid being a lame duck.

Rather than giving them a perceived push, voters seemingly rejected Trump, the candidates he backed, and the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) platform as a whole, as Democrats notched historic wins in states like Texas and Kansas, places that have very rarely voted blue.

• ESPN's top Troy Aikman replacement candidate expected to 'say no' to joining Joe Buck in booth

• Jack Campbell says he doesn't have full upper body movement as Lions star breaks silence

Whether it was high gas and grocery prices, the ongoing conflict in Iran, or clashing ideals with regard to the United States' relationship with Israel, it was evident that voters wanted a change in the system. And that change came in the form of a massive wave, one that has swept through the states, social media, and civilian interactions.

As the results of the midterm elections were being announced, netizens on social media began to "hope scroll" rather than "doomscroll" as the end of Trump's term and the MAGA movement appeared to be in sight. In that same vein, could a new era of sports media be on the horizon, if the general attitudes of the American people are anything to go by?

I hope so.

The president's action permeates every facet of life, including sports. For example, when Trump began to denounce and demonize the LGBTQ+ community, various teams in different sports removed "Pride Night" from their schedules, with players also becoming more willing to speak up about their reservations regarding the aforementioned community.

What's more, it is always said to keep politics out of sports. But with Trump in office, that task became impossible to follow through on, with the 80-year-old fanatic of various sports often appearing at events including the College Football Playoff final and the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

Trump also has appeared with a number of high-profile figures in the sports world, including popular talking heads Pat McAfee, Stephen A. Smith, and Joe Rogan, to name three. Because of Trump's brash demeanor and how it filtered down into sports, the space has become more combative and has devolved into an arena where facts are tossed aside so long as one side is louder than the other.

With the results of the midterms solidified, a return to civility, level-headedness, and compassion could be in the cards for the sports realm.

At least that's what I hope.

Will We See Fewer Athletes Backing Trump?

Part of what made Trump appealing to many athletes and voters alike was his ability to share his thoughts, no matter what they are, without fear of backlash. If there is backlash, Trump often deflects, crying out "Fake News!" a tactic that some MAGA-believing athletes have taken themselves.

Should they get blowback, comments such as their "freedom of speech is being violated" or "the quote was taken out of context by the media" come into play. Other times, athletes will choose not to answer questions about their actions at all, denying accountability,

As the MAGA agenda and Trump's presidency come to an end, could there be more athletes and prominent owners who stop backing the 80-year-old? Perhaps.

And while a return to proper decorum is a welcome sight, it remains to be seen how willing emboldened players and owners will be to a change in tone.

• Warriors HC Steve Kerr takes savage aim at Donald Trump after historic midterm rout - 'Disappointed'

• Paige Bueckers' election delight comes in sharp contrast to Danica Patrick's fury

What Do the Midterm Election Results Mean for Sports Media?

In all, will the midterm elections have a palpable impact on sports media? No one knows what the future holds, but I am hopeful that change is on the horizon.

Though there are still a number of weeks before Democrats take control of the House and Senate in earnest, the effects of their massive win are being felt throughout many aspects of American life. Considering how ingrained sport is in the general population, it will only be a matter of time before changes are reflected.

At least that is what I hope.

And considering the monumental victory the Democrats had against Trump and the MAGA movement, it is apt to have hope again.