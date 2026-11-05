The Five hosts clash over Mark Ruffalo's 'influence' on politics after GOP's historic loss

The panelists on The Five on Fox News clashed on air during a discussion about Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo's outspoken support for the Democratic Party following the GOP's devastating loss in the 2026 midterm elections.

On the Thursday, November 5 episode of The Five, hosts Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Harold Ford Jr., Emily Compagno, and Dana Perino continued to discuss the election results. The hosts clashed while debating whether Hollywood has any influence on politics after actor Mark Ruffalo promoted a petition to prevent Hakeem Jeffries from becoming Speaker of the House in January.

The 58-year-old Marvel star has been a longtime vocal critic of Donald Trump and his administration, using his celebrity platform to draw attention to ongoing political issues.

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During the conversation, Compagno argued that celebrities and influencers had an impact on the "blue wave" that happened on election day, turning power over to the Democrats in both the House and the Senate.

She argued, "The fact that- what's-his-face- Ruffalo is weighing in after his latest rom-com with Reese Witherspoon. Like, that's a significant amount of voices that think they have a say and sway in the pie."

Ford, the lone liberal panelist, disagreed, insisting, "He will have zero influence on what happens in Congressional..." before being cut off by Gutfeld, who quipped, "I don't know, man. Reese Witherspoon..."

Ford fired back, "He oughta try acting better. This guy, he has no clue," while noting, "He has every right to say what he wants to say."

Compagno jumped back in in an attempt to clarify what she meant, arguing, "My point is this: that what we predicted yesterday to happen... will. Which is that the psychopaths of the party are claiming the win and totally misinterpreting what it is about."

She continued, "The slow-motion train wreck has begun. Which means the good news is it'll be over in two years when we vote all of them out. Except for you," directing the comment toward Ford.

After facing pushback from the other panelists, she doubled down: "That was my commentary, that these influencers have a lot of sway. That was my point. You can't parse them out. That people like Ruffalo think they have sway."

She then made a claim that other influential voices in media, including podcaster Hasan Piker, are threatening, "If you are not woke, you're going to jail," adding, "Those are the voices that are imprinting on campuses, and those guys are voting."

Ford responded, "I'm not woke, and I'm right next to you. I'm not going to jail," as Perino echoed, "I'm not woke, don't take me to jail."

The Five airs weeknights on Fox News at 5 PM EST.