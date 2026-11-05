Underdog Nithya Raman wins LA mayoral election after claiming city had reached 'breaking point'

A mayoral candidate who was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America claimed a shocking victory in Los Angeles.

Nithya Raman, a little-known Los Angeles City Council member, defeated Mayor Karen Bass in the mayoral race. The Indian-born Raman’s upstart campaign marked a huge generational shift for the nation’s second-largest city, in a move that was reminiscent of New York’s 2025 mayoral race when Zohran Mamdani was elected.

However, Raman’s campaign attracted far less media attention than Mamdani’s. She announced her candidacy in the race in a shocking turnaround just hours before the deadline, saying in a statement that the city had reached a “breaking point.”

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As a result of her last-minute entry into the race, Raman’s campaign was seen as a long shot. The Associated Press called the race for Raman on Thursday, with returns showing Raman was leading with just over 52% of the votes to Bass’s 48%.

Raman, an urban planner, had served on L.A.’s city council since 2020, according to the AP.

Her main campaign issues included policy, homelessness and tenants’ rights. Before running for office, Raman co-founded a volunteer organization to help unhoused people in northeast L.A.

The 45-year-old pitched herself to voters as the candidate who can “meet this moment with honesty and urgency” while lowering rents, improving city streets, reducing homelessness and keeping Angelenos safe, according to The Guardian.

Raman’s victory means that the two largest cities in the U.S., as well as the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., have now all elected democratic socialist mayors.

When asked about the comparisons to fellow democratic socialist Mamdani, she said, “Mamdani is one of the most popular politicians in America right now, and I’m very grateful to be compared to someone who is that skilled as a communicator and a leader. But I am different. I am myself.”

Karen Bass had not lost an election prior to Tuesday’s defeat. Her loss comes despite endorsements from political heavyweights, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

As with Mamdani, Raman’s policies put her at odds with the Republican president. In June, Trump furiously lashed out after Raman defeated Republican candidate Spencer Pratt, whom Trump had endorsed.

The president asserted that Pratt easily placed in the runoff before "fake votes" and thousands of votes "out of nowhere" came during California’s mail-in ballot counting process. He called the state's election system "very crooked.”

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