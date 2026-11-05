Bryson DeChambeau handed 'free' path to DP World Tour after LIV Golf shutdown thanks to past win

Bryson DeChambeau backed LIV Golf to last forever, but four days later, the league is expected to liquidate its assets and fall apart after failing to secure financial backing. The major champion may still have a path back to the DP World Tour and possibly a return to the PGA Tour thanks to his winning past.

The two-time US Open champion has been offered an unusual pathway to the DP World Tour after LIV Golf confirmed Thursday it is shutting down. The news follows DeChambeau's recent defense of LIV's proposed 2.0 reboot, even after its original parent company filed for bankruptcy.

Stars like Jon Rahm have already said they'll play their future golf on a different circuit, even after DeChambeau argued that team golf can succeed with better management.

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According to a Telegraph report, DeChambeau's 2024 win at Pinehurst secures him full European circuit playing rights for 2027, which could then open a pathway to the PGA Tour the following year.

Despite his love for the team game as the former captain of Crusher GC, DeChambeau is reportedly the only non-member from LIV with the exemption and the chance to play a full DP World Tour schedule.

He won't have to take the European Q-School route like everyone else to join the tour, but reports indicate DeChambeau's offer expires November 14 for him to submit official paperwork.

DeChambeau already had plans to play in the European circuit's Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, in December.

His former teammates Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri are free agents after the league dissolved, and Charles Howell III has already announced his plan to leave Crushers and join the DP after a wave of high-profile departures.

Taking the opportunity wouldn't automatically restore his PGA Tour membership, but a strong 2027 campaign on the DP World Tour could earn him a PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai standings for 2028.

At the end of the playoffs, the top 10 players on the leaderboard who aren't already on tour get their PGA Tour cards for the following year.

Eugenio Chacarra leads the current race and has secured his PGA Tour card for next season after leaving LIV for the DP World Tour in 2024.

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He started his DP World Tour stint on a limited schedule before earning full membership with his 2025 Hero Indian Open victory.

Along with Patrick Reed, Casey Jarvis, Jayden Schaper, and Jacob Skov Olesen, he is among those positioned to claim 2027 PGA Tour cards through top-ten leaderboard finishes.