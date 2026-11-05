The View's Whoopi Goldberg gushes over Abdul El-Sayed live on-air

Whoopi Goldberg swooned over the newly elected Michigan Senator Abdul El-Sayed during his appearance on The View after his midterm win. The 42-year-old made history as the first Muslim to be elected to the US Senate on Tuesday.

His appearance on The View marked one of his first media interviews after winning the election, and he reveled in compliments from the hosts of the show. Goldberg, 70, seemed especially taken by the politician, and introduced him as the politician of "hope."

"So, Senator, Senator, Senator," she said. "This was one of, this election... history was made on so many levels. But I think you're going to go down as one of the biggest parts of that history, as the first Muslim ever to be in the US Senate."

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Goldberg further praised El-Sayed for getting through the election, where she claimed a "whole lot has been made" of El-Sayed's culture and background.

The host added that the Democrat still "stood strong," and she added, "the people came out anyway."

She went on to ask him, "So... how you doing?" El-Sayed mused on the attacks directed at him during the election, stating that the critics "weren't attacking me, they were attacking the idea of an America big enough for me."

"I didn’t take a bet on my abilities or anything. I took a bet on the goodness of the people of Michigan," he added.

The episode also included host Sunny Hostin reading out a list of inflammatory names the Democrat had been called by Republicans.

"I want a hat!" El-Sayed quipped in response.

He further added, "If they had something to say about the price of gas or the price of groceries or the fact that people can’t see a doctor, they would’ve said it. But they didn’t have anything to say. I kind of knew they were gonna reach for the red meat... But here’s the problem with the red meat: It becomes an addiction."

"Once you go there and you put that out there, then you’re forced to defend it. So what do they do? They double down. They triple down again," he continued.

When questioned about President Trump's swipe that El-Sayed would need to go through a metal detector to enter the US Senate, the winning candidate retorted, "I’ll do a metal detector test all day because I have nothing to hide," adding, "Donald, if you’re watching, a lie detector is still on the table.'"

The mid-term elections saw Democrats take offices from Republican incumbents all over the country.

In Texas, Democratic newcomer James Talarico beat Republican Ken Paxton, and Kansas also elected a Democrat senator for the first time since 1932 during the Great Depression.