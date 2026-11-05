Kaitlan Collins says CNN banned from Oval Office as Trump speech not aired on TV

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins took to X on Thursday, November 5, to report that the network was denied entry to the Oval Office just two days after the GOP lost control of the House and the Senate in a historic midterm election.

The 34-year-old broadcast journalist wrote, "CNN was scheduled to be today’s TV pool. But the White House blocked us from being allowed in for the president’s event in the Oval Office that’s now underway. That means none of the five networks will have audio or video of his remarks."

The 80-year-old president held multiple policy meetings from his office, which were livestreamed on the White House's official X account.

• Kaitlan Collins points out Donald Trump's fixation on daylight savings time after losing Congress

• CNN host Kaitlan Collins says 'the Trump administration is lost' after midterm defeat

Collins is the host of The Source and is CNN's Chief White House Correspondent, and has been praised by viewers for her poise and tough questioning. She and the president have a contentious relationship, with Trump often attacking her reporting and singling her out by name on his social media platform Truth Social.

The CNN anchor followed up her initial post, adding, "Which seems self-defeating for an event that the president presumably wants to have TV coverage."

The president was participating in an event titled 'President Trump Participates in Signing Time' at the Oval Office, which was streamed live on X by the White House's official account on Thursday.

Trump's media banishment comes after the Republican Party lost control of the House and the Senate during the midterms, a devastating blow to the GOP that has reportedly left Trump administration insiders reeling as his second term approaches the midway point.

Collins' latest claim that CNN was not allowed inside the Oval Office for the post-election event follows the president's previous attempt to ban multiple news outlets from the White House's official press pool.

On September 18, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would be banning CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the Oval Office, accusing them of being "fake news" and citing their unfavorable coverage of him and his administration.

In October, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly issued a preliminary injunction, ruling that Trump's ban on the press in the Oval Office likely violated the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and the Fifth Amendment right to due process, and restoring the ousted journalist's White House press credentials.

The Trump administration appealed the ruling, continuing to exclude certain outlets from specific events inside the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other restricted areas, prompting an amended lawsuit by the respective media organizations.

“Twice, this Court has held that Defendants may not punish Plaintiffs for their journalism by revoking their hard passes and excluding them from the White House grounds entirely,” lawyers for the affected outlets wrote in the new filing.

“Defendants have responded by excluding Plaintiffs from those areas where the President most often engages with the press. These exclusions violate the Constitution.”