Gavin Newsom spares the life of every California death row inmate in one of final acts as governor

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Thursday he plans to commute every death sentence in the state to life imprisonment without the chance of parole.

The move comes as Newsom nears the end of his eight-year tenure. While he imposed a halt on executions in 2019, hundreds of inmates have remained on death row.

In a letter, Newsom said he is acting because he believes government executions conflict with California’s values, weaken confidence in the justice system, and devalue human life. "I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us," Newsom wrote.

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His office said the governor intends to grant clemency to 548 people currently under death sentences — 529 men and 19 women.

Because the state constitution requires California Supreme Court approval for clemency involving people convicted of more than one felony, the court would need to sign off on 382 of the commutations, about 70% of the total, according to his office.

Newsom acknowledged the decision is one of the hardest of his career and said it will reopen wounds for families of victims. He added that he alone is accountable for the consequences of commuting the sentences, just as he would be responsible for any executions.

California voters turned down an effort to abolish the death penalty in 2016.

The American Civil Liberties Union welcomed the announcement, arguing the death penalty is racially biased and prone to mistakes. Executive director Anthony Romero said the commutations represent a necessary end to a racist, flawed and inhumane punishment.

The ACLU is also pursuing an ongoing legal challenge to California’s death penalty law, claiming it is racially discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Newsom has previously said the state should not put its citizens to death, and that in practice capital punishment has disproportionately harmed people with mental illness and people of color.