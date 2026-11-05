Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald's cause of death at age 29 revealed after horror motorcycle crash

The cause of death of fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald has been revealed following a motorcycle crash that claimed his life at just 29 years old.

A spokesperson for Broward County’s Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services confirmed to People that Fitzgerald died from blunt force injuries. His death was ruled an accident, according to the outlet.

The news comes days after Fitzgerald’s girlfriend, Jamie Lyn Rinaldi, announced his death in an emotional social media post. The influencer died at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, October 30, after suffering severe injuries in the crash.

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Rinaldi shared the news over the weekend, explaining that those at the scene had tried desperately to save him but were unable to bring him back. “There are no words to describe the heartbreak of this loss,” she wrote. “This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for everyone who knew and loved him.

“Please keep Liam’s family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers,” she continued. “Please give us grace, love, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Rest peacefully, Liam. We love you so much.”

Fitzgerald’s family also shared a tribute, describing his work ethic as incredible, adding that he had always put everything into the goals he set for himself. “When he put his mind to something, he gave it everything. He was talented at just about anything he tried and so proud of the life he was building and everything he accomplished,” they wrote alongside a photograph of him dressed in a suit and tie.

“He battled with alcohol on and off and knew it was hurting him,” they added, explaining that they wanted to discuss the issue in the hope that his experience could reach someone going through something similar. “If you’re fighting that battle, please stay strong, reach out to your loved ones, and ask for help. You don’t have to fight alone. Keep going.”

They also said, “He wasn’t perfect, and never pretended to be. But he always strived to grow and do better. He had dreams, ambitions, and so much more life to live.”

Based in Miami, Florida, Fitzgerald had over one million followers on Instagram. He was known for sharing fitness content, workout routines, and physical transformations, alongside posts about his lifestyle. He also worked as a personal fitness and social media coach and hosted one-on-one training sessions through his website.

Following news of his death, followers and fellow social media users spoke about the tragedy online. One person wrote, “I’m so unbelievably sorry, brother! I had the pleasure of meeting you a few times, and it was truly always love when you were around.”

Another follower said, “God took an amazing human from us today. You have inspired millions of us, and I’m so grateful to have even had the chance to know you. Rest in peace. We will see you again soon.”

A third person shared, I don’t even know how to put it into words, but this man has been a true inspiration to me and so many others around the world. He didn’t just inspire me to train. He inspired me to become a better version of myself. This guy changed my life forever. Thank you for everything, Liam. Rest in peace.”

Another commenter added, “He was a great example for modern men. Tragic loss.”