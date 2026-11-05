Russell Brand's lawyers fear criminal prosecution in US after UK charge

Russell Brand’s lawyers have raised concerns that the comedian could face criminal prosecution in the United States as they attempt to delay a civil lawsuit filed against him in New York over an alleged sexual assault.

Court documents show that Brand’s legal team argued that the civil proceedings could overlap with the Hollywood star's criminal investigation in the United Kingdom, potentially affecting both cases.

Although Brand is not currently facing criminal charges in the US, his lawyers said he had a “reasonable belief that criminal prosecution is possible in the United States.” In a court document dated April 1, his legal team explained why they believed the civil case should be delayed.

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“The fact that Mr Brand is already facing a criminal investigation in the United Kingdom – coupled with highly publicised allegations that have been made … that Mr Brand committed similar sexual assaults in the United States – is more than sufficient to support a ‘reasonable belief’ that he could face prosecution here,” the document stated.

His lawyers also argued that continuing with the civil proceedings could affect his rights against self-incrimination if he were subsequently charged in the US. “Mr Brand’s alleged assaults in the United Kingdom could potentially be admitted as evidence of other assaults in the United States if he were to be criminally charged here,” they added.

However, the request to delay the civil lawsuit was rejected. Brand was granted an extension until October 30, 2025, to submit his deposition.

The US lawsuit was filed in November 2023 by a woman who alleged that Brand sexually assaulted her while she was working as an extra on the set of the 2010 comedy film Arthur.

The woman named Brand, Warner Bros and other companies involved in the production in her civil claim. She alleged that Brand exposed his genitalia to her while on set, followed her to a bathroom and sexually assaulted her while intoxicated.

Brand has denied the allegations, previously describing them as “false and salacious.” In his initial response to the lawsuit, the comedian also denied the woman’s claims and stated that he had been sober for “approximately eight years” at the time of the alleged incident.

Warner Bros, which was accused of negligence in connection with the allegations, has also denied the claims against the company.

Brand is currently facing criminal charges in the UK following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

The 49-year-old was charged with five offences relating to alleged historical sexual offences involving four women between 1999 and 2005. The charges followed an investigation by The Times and Channel 4, as well as a police investigation lasting approximately a year and a half.

The charges include one count of rape, one count of oral rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault. The alleged offences took place in Bournemouth and London.

More specifically, Brand is charged with raping a woman in the Bournemouth area in 1999 and orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Westminster, London, in 2004.

He is also charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005. Both alleged offences are said to have taken place in Westminster.

Brand has publicly denied engaging in non-consensual sexual activity. In a video posted to X on April 4, he addressed the charges and said he intended to defend himself in court. “I have never engaged in non-consensual activity,” he said.

“I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes,” he continued. “Of course I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”