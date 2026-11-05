Businessman charged with slaughtering boy, 6, to 'inflict suffering' on mom as bodies discovered

A businessman has been arrested after a lawyer and her six-year-old son were found dead in their apartment.

Anna Gabriela, 29, and little Raphael Faria were discovered lying side-by-side on a double bed at their home. Cops are investigating the case as femicide and vicaricide — which is the killing of a child with the intent of inflicting suffering on a woman.

Anna’s ex, Eric Conrado, 41, was arrested as the main suspect in the horror case on November 4, with footage showing the moment he was hauled behind bars in Cotia, São Paulo, Brazil.

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It came after police executed search and seizure warrants at three addresses belonging to his relatives.

Eric had reportedly told a law firm the location of the two bodies and provided the address on November 3.

On arrival, cops found the mom and son dead, with initial findings suggesting they had suffered fatal asphyxiation. A post-mortem is still to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Surveillance footage appears to show Eric entering the apartment block with Anna and her son at around 9:00 pm on 1 November 1 before leaving just after 2:00 am the following morning, as reported by NeedToKnow.

According to investigators, no one else entered or left the building during the same time period.

Anna’s mother had already reported her daughter and grandson missing after losing contact with them.

She had been told they were going out for dinner with a friend, but the friend later said no meeting had been arranged, according to police reports.

People who knew the former couple alleged the relationship had been troubled, with accusations of domestic violence, threats, stalking and controlling behavior.

Loved ones even reported seeing Eric brandishing a firearm to intimidate his ex.

One former classmate also described a previous incident of violence. He said he had been left with serious facial injuries after being punched and kicked by Eric during an incident at school.

The investigation is continuing as police work to establish exactly how the mother and son died and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.